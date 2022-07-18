Zacks.com featured highlights Arch Resources, Valero Energy, Apple Hospitality, Matson and Covenant Logistics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 18, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are Arch Resources ARCH, Valero Energy VLO, Apple Hospitality REIT APLE, Matson MATX and Covenant Logistics Group CVLG.

5 Low-Leveraged Stocks to Buy Amid Market Turmoil

U.S. stock indices ended in the red, following weaker-than-expected earnings of big banks. Investors might have also been spooked by the market consensus that aggressive measures by the Federal Reserve to control soaring prices might push America into a recession.

Against this backdrop, one might not feel confident about investing in stocks. Nevertheless, this must not stop equity investment. Instead, one should pick a stock that has the potential to bring solid returns. Keeping this in mind, we recommend stocks like Arch Resources, Valero Energy, Apple Hospitality REIT, Matson and Covenant Logistics Group, which bear low leverage and therefore can shield investors from incurring losses in times of crisis.

Now, before selecting low leverage stocks, let's explore what leverage is and how choosing a low leverage stock helps investors.

In finance, leverage is a term used to denote the practice of borrowing capital by companies to run their operations smoothly and expand the same. Such borrowings are done through debt financing. But there remains an option for equity finance. This is probably due to the cheap and easy availability of debt over equity financing.

However, debt financing has its share of drawbacks. Particularly, it is desirable only as long as it successfully generates a higher rate of return compared to the interest rate. So, to avoid considerable losses in your portfolio, one should always avoid companies that resort to exorbitant debt financing.

Therefore, the crux of safe investment lies in choosing a company that is not burdened with debt, as a debt-free stock is almost impossible to find.

Such an event shows how volatile the equity market can be at times and as an investor if you don't want to lose big time, we suggest you invest in stocks, which bear low leverage and are hence less risky.

To identify such stocks, historically several leverage ratios have been developed to measure the amount of debt a company bears and the debt-to-equity ratio is one of the most common ratios.

Analyzing Debt/Equity

Debt-to-Equity Ratio = Total Liabilities/Shareholders' Equity

This metric is a liquidity ratio that indicates the amount of financial risk a company bears. A lower debt-to-equity ratio reflects improved solvency for a company.

With the second-quarter earnings cycle knocking on our doors, investors must be eyeing stocks that have exhibited solid earnings growth in the recent past. But if a stock bears a high debt-to-equity ratio in times of economic downturn, its so-called booming earnings picture might turn into a nightmare.

The Winning Strategy

Considering the aforementioned factors, it is prudent to choose stocks with a low debt-to-equity ratio to ensure steady returns.

Yet, an investment strategy based solely on the debt-to-equity ratio might not fetch the desired outcome. To choose stocks that have the potential to give you steady returns, we have expanded our screening criteria to include some other factors.

Excluding stocks that have a negative or a zero debt-to-equity ratio, here we present our five picks out of the 37 stocks that made it through the screen.

Arch Resources: It is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country. The company's June 2022 sustainability report included a robust discussion on the company's significant and ongoing progress in its 10-year pivot toward global steel and metallurgical coal markets, which are expected to play an essential role in the build-out of a new, low-carbon economy.

ARCH delivered an earnings surprise of 10.71%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings implies a 210% improvement from the 2021 reported figure.

Valero Energy: It is the largest independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products in the United States. In June 2022, Valero declared that the company has reduced its debt by approximately $300 million through the acquisition of $300 million of 4% Gulf Opportunity Zone Revenue Bonds Series 2010.

VLO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 84.26% in the trailing four quarters, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings suggests a 35.4% improvement year over year.

Apple Hospitality REIT: It is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. In June 2022, Apple Hospitality REIT announced the recipients of the company's 2021 Apple Awards.

APLE carries a Zacks Rank #2 and delivered an earnings surprise of 16.93%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings indicates a 26.9% improvement from the 2021 figure. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Matson: It operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. In June 2022, its board of directors declared a 3.3% increase in the quarterly dividend.

Currently, MATX has a Zacks Rank of 1 and delivered an earnings surprise of 2.11%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings implies a 13% improvement from the 2021 reported figure.

Covenant Logistics: It offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries. In May 2022, the company's board of directors approved a new stock repurchase authorization of up to $75 million following the recent completion of the previously announced $30 million 10b5-1 repurchase plan.

CVLG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.97%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2022 earnings suggests a 10.7% improvement from the 2021 reported figure.

