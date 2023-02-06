Zacks.com featured highlights Arch Resources, International Game Technology, Old Second Bancorp and Lantheus

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Stocks in this week's article are Arch Resources ARCH, International Game Technology IGT, Old Second Bancorp OSBC and Lantheus Holdings LNTH.

4 Stocks with Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Portfolio Returns

The primary purpose of a business is to generate profits that can be reinvested in expansion or utilized for rewarding shareholders. Net profit margin is an effective tool to measure the profits reaped by a business.

A higher net margin underlines a company’s efficiency in translating sales into actual profits. Moreover, this metric gives insight into how well a company is run and the headwinds weighing on it. Arch Resources, International Game Technology, Old Second Bancorp and Lantheus Holdings boast solid net profit margins.

Net Profit Margin = Net profit/Sales * 100.

In simple terms, net profit is the amount a company retains after deducting all costs, interest, depreciation, taxes and other expenses. In fact, net profit margin can turn out to be a potent point of reference to gauge the strength of a company’s operations and its cost-control measures.

Also, higher net profit is essential for rewarding stakeholders. Further, strength in the metric not only attracts investors but also draws well-skilled employees who eventually enhance a business’ value.

Moreover, a higher net profit margin compared with its peers provides a company with a competitive edge.

Pros and Cons

Net profit margin helps investors gain clarity on a company’s business model in terms of pricing policy, cost structure and manufacturing efficiency. Hence, a strong net profit margin is preferred by all classes of investors.

However, net profit margin, as an investment criterion, has its share of pitfalls. The metric varies widely from industry to industry. While net income is a key metric for investment measurement in traditional industries, it is not that important for technology companies.

In addition, the difference in accounting treatment of various items — especially non-cash expenses like depreciation and stock-based compensation — makes comparison a daunting task.

Furthermore, for companies preferring to grow with debt instead of equity funding, higher interest expenses usually weigh on net profit. In such cases, the measure is rendered ineffective while analyzing a company’s performance.

Here we have picked four stocks — Arch Resources, International Game Technology, Old Second Bancorp and Lantheus Holdings — from the 28 stocks that qualified the screen:

Arch Resources is one of the largest coal producers in the United States, operating nine mines across the major coal basins of the country. The locations of its mines and access to export facilities enable the company to ship coal worldwide. Arch Resources currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arch Resources’ 2023 earnings has been revised upward to $46.10 per share from $39.21 in the past 30 days. ARCH surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on two occasions, the average surprise being 4.1%.

International Game Technology is a gaming company. The company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of casino-style gaming equipment, systems technology, and game content. The company sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International Game Technology’s 2023 earnings has been revised upward by a penny to $1.49 per share in the past 30 days. IGT surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 115.8%.

Old Second Bancorp provides full-banking services, including the customary consumer and commercial products and services that banks provide. At present, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a VGM Score of B.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21 for Old Second Bancorp’s current-year earnings has moved 19 cents north in the past seven days. OSBC surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the trailing four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 12%

Lantheus Holdings is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lantheus Holdings’ 2023 earnings has been revised upward to $4.25 per share from $3.47 in the past 30 days. LNTH surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 51.1%.

