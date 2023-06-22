Zacks.com featured highlights Abcam, Maxeon Solar and Allegiant Travel

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 22, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Abcam plc ABCM, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN and Allegiant Travel Co. ALGT.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings for Robust Returns

With near-term recession fears and still high inflation, investors are wary about entering the market. Though the Federal Reserve has paused interest rate hikes, it has hinted at raising the rates further and keeping those at a high level longer to bring down inflation.

Higher rates will likely lead to a recession/economic slowdown in the latter part of 2023 or early 2024. Under such a scenario, it is difficult for individual investors to pick stocks independently and generate solid returns.

One way to choose the right stocks in the current situation is to follow rating upgrades by brokers. In this regard, stocks like Abcam plc, Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. and Allegiant Travel Co. are worth a look.

As brokers directly communicate with the top management, they have a deeper insight into what is happening in a particular company. They accurately evaluate companies’ publicly available documents and even attend conference calls.

Brokers have more understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

Hence, when brokers upgrade a stock, you can rely on their judgment. But solely depending on broker upgrades is not a good way to build your investment portfolio. Several other factors should be taken into consideration to ensure steady returns.

Here are three stocks that qualified for the screening:

Cambridge, U.K.-based Abcam is a life science company. It largely focuses on identifying, developing and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics and drug discovery.

ABCM’s earnings for 2023 are expected to increase 40%. Abcam, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 20% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Headquartered in Singapore, Maxeon Solar designs, manufactures, markets and sells solar panels and related solar system components.

Maxeon Solar’s 2023 earnings are projected to soar 101.7%. MAXN, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has witnessed a 7.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Allegiant Travel, based in Las Vegas, NV, through its subsidiary Allegiant Air LLC, operates a low-cost passenger airline. It mainly focuses on linking leisure travelers in small and medium-sized cities to world-class leisure destinations.

Allegiant Travel’s 2023 earnings are projected to surge 192%. ALGT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

