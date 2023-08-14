Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Pioneer Natural Resources, EOG Resources, Hess, SLB and Baker Hughes

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 14, 2023 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2135445/how-to-invest-in-commodity-stocks)

How to Invest in Commodity Stocks

Welcome to Episode #339 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:30) - Tips To Finding Value In Cyclical Industries

(14:10) - Is Now A Good Time To Invest Into Energy?

(25:30) - Episode Roundup: PXD, EOG, HES, SLB, BKR

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

With energy stocks rallying again, it's time to take a look at commodities stocks. Tracey has been reading the book "The Joys of Compounding," by Gautum Baid. It has a chapter that is very relevant to what is going on in commodities right now. That chapter is called "Investing in Commodity and Cyclical Stocks is all about the Capital Cycle."

In the chapter, Baid gives tips on how to invest in commodities. Here's a hint, they aren't like other stocks. I cover what those tips are in the podcast. Tune in.

Are we in a new secular bull market in energy? If we are, there are going to be investing opportunities. What stocks should you be looking at?

5 Energy Stocks for Your Short List

1. Pioneer Natural Resources PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the largest exploration and production companies in the Permian Basin. In 2022, when crude prices were above $100, it paid out $6.27 billion to shareholders in dividends and other distributions.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources have jumped 14.3% in the last month but is up only 3% year-to-date. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.23.

Should Pioneer Natural Resources be on your short list?

2. EOG Resources, Inc. EOG

EOG Resources is a big cap exploration and production company with a market cap of $76.6 billion. It drills in the Permian, Williston, Anadarko, and Powder River basins, among others. In 2022, it paid out $5.1 billion in dividends and other distributions.

Shares of EOG Resources have popped 12.8% in the last month and are now up 1.2% year-to-date. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Should investors have EOG Resources on their short list?

3. Hess Corp. HES

Hess is a global integrated energy company with exploration and midstream segments. It's exploring in one of the key emerging oil markets: offshore Guyana. Hess also explores in the Bakken and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. In 2022, it paid $975 million in dividends and other distributions.

Shares of Hess have rallied 16.5% in the last month and are up 10.4% year-to-date. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Should investors look outside the United States with a company like Hess?

4. SLB SLB

SLB, formerly known as Schlumberger, is a global technology company focused on the energy industry. It operates in 100 countries. In 2022, SLB paid $848 million in dividends and other distributions.

Shares of SLB are up 10.4% in the last month and 10.2% year-to-date. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Should a services company like SLB be on your short list?

5. Baker Hughes Co. BKR

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company with operations in 120 countries. In 2022, it paid $743 million in dividends and other distributions to shareholders.

Shares of Baker Hughes are up 6.7% in the last month but have been grinding higher all year. They're up 19.6% year-to-date. Baker Hughes has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Is Baker Hughes poised for further upside?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Investing in Commodities?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of PXD in her personal portfolio.]

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

