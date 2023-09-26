Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Equinix, Public Storage, Simon Property Groupt, Park Hotels & Resorts and Playa Hotels & Resorts

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 26, 2023 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2155033/the-easy-way-to-become-a-landlord)

The Easy Way to Become a Landlord

Welcome to Episode #344 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(1:00) - Should You Be Investing Into Real Estate Through A REIT?

(5:15) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks: How To Find The Strongest REITs

(24:45) - Episode Roundup: EQIX, PSA, SPG, PK, ABNB, PLYA

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Are you feeling like you missed out on the real estate boom during the last few years? Are you still hoping to become a landlord and own your own piece of the American Dream?

There's a way to do it without even having that much cash. You can buy a REIT.

What's a REIT? It's a real estate investment trust.

A REIT is a company that owns real estate. You can buy a REIT that covers just about any type of real estate including apartments, data centers, cell towers, shopping malls, hotels and resorts, cannabis facilities, self-storage, laboratories, offices, warehouses and medical facilities.

90% of the income the REIT makes must be paid out to shareholders each year.

4 REITs and One Stock to Get Real Estate Exposure

1. Equinix, Inc. EQIX

Equinix has a $70 billion market cap and calls itself the "world's digital infrastructure company." It specializes in data centers. In the second quarter, Equinix's revenue was up 11% on strong demand due to AI. Equinix has 53 major projects underway across 40 metros in 24 countries.

Shares of Equinix are up 11.7% year-to-date. It trades with a forward P/E of 23.7 but has a PEG of just 1.6.

Equinix pays a dividend yielding 1.8%.

Should investors interested in data centers have Equinix on their short list?

2. Public Storage PSA

Public Storage is a $48 billion market cap self-storage REIT. Public Storage recently spent $2.2 billion to acquire Simply Self Storage which has 127 properties in 18 states. 65% of them are in the high growth sunbelt.

Shares of Public Storage are down 6.1% year-to-date. It's cheap, with a forward P/E of 16.

Public Storage pays a dividend of 4.5%.

Should you own a self-storage REIT like Public Storage?

3. Simon Property Group SPG

Simon Property Group is a $43 billion REIT which owns premier shopping experiences in North America, Europe and Asia. Shares of Simon Property Group rose off its pandemic lows but are down 4.9% this year.

Simon Property Group pays a high dividend currently yielding 6.7%.

Should investors be keeping a shopping mall REIT like Simon Property Group on their short list?

4. Park Hotels & Resorts PK

Park Hotels & Resorts is a REIT which owns 41 Hilton hotels. It has a market cap of $2.7 billion. Last quarter RevPar increased in urban hotels with the NY Hilton Midtown up 26% and Chicago and DC up 23%. Forward bookings continued to increase.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts are up just 1% year-to-date but they are cheap. It has a forward P/E of 6.5 and a PEG of 0.8.

Park Hotels & Resorts pays a dividend yielding 4.9%.

Should investors be considering owning hotels like Park Hotels & Resorts?

5. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. PLYA

Playa Hotels & Resorts is not a REIT. It's a small cap company, with a market cap of $1.08 billion, which owns and operates 26 resorts under several brand names including Hyatt, Hilton, Jewel and Wyndham in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa Hotels & Resorts has been a pandemic winner as consumers want to travel. In the second quarter of 2023, Jamaica had record second quarter occupancy.

Playa Hotels and Resorts doesn't pay a dividend but it repurchased 3.7 million shares for $34.2 million in the second quarter.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts are up 8.6% year-to-date. It's still attractively priced, with a forward P/E of just 16.

Should investors skip the REITs and buy a stock like Playa Hotels & Resorts if they want to own hotels?

What Else Do You Need to Know About REITs?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.

