Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Copa Holdings, Eldorado Gold and Macy's

Chicago, IL – October 20, 2025 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

3 Value Stocks at New 52-Week Highs

Welcome to Episode #418 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:30) - Finding Value Stocks In A Surging Stock Market

(4:30) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(19:20) - Episode Roundup: CPA, EGO, M

Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Growth stocks continue to lead the markets, but some value stocks have also gotten into the action.

What if you could get a stock breaking out to 52-week highs but it was also cheap? That would be the best of both worlds.

Screening for Value Stocks at New Highs

Zacks has a Premium screen that looks for value stocks at new 52-week highs.

It looks for stocks within 10% of their 52-week high, a Zacks Value Style Score of A, which is the highest score, and a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy). Those are the two highest Zacks Ranks.

Remember, the Zacks Rank is a short-term stock recommendation of just 1 to 3 months. It is based on changes to analyst earnings estimates.

This screen returned 18 value stocks.

3 Value Stocks at New 52-Week Highs

1. Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA

Copa Holdings operates Copa Airline out of Panama City, Panama, and Wingo, a low-cost airline in Colombia.

Shares of Copa are up 41% year-to-date but it's still cheap. Copa trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.6. It's also shareholder friendly. Copa pays a dividend yielding 5.1%.

Copa is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should value investors keep Copa on their watch list?

2. Eldorado Gold Corp. EGO

Eldorado Gold is a Canadian mid-tier gold and base metals producer with 30 years experience in Europe and the Americas. It operates 4 mines.

Shares of Eldorado Gold are up 91.2% year-to-date as gold has soared to new highs. It's still cheap. Eldorado Gold has a PEG ratio of just 0.5. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates a company has both value and growth.

Eldorado Gold is a Zacks Rank #3 (Buy) stock.

Is there still time to buy a gold miner like Eldorado Gold?

3. Macy's, Inc. M

Macy's operates department stores and e-commerce sites. 2025 has been tough for retailers due to tariffs and a slowing consumer.

Shares of Macy's are up 4.6% year-to-date. Macy's is cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 9.1. Investors also get a dividend, yielding 4.1%.

Macy's is a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy).

Is all the good news already priced into Macy's?

What Else Should You Know About Value Stocks at New Highs?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of CPA in Zacks Value Investor portfolio.]

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

