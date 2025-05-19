Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Centene, Copa and KB Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 19, 2025 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2472607/screening-for-basic-value-stocks)

Screening for Basic Value Stocks

Welcome to Episode #405 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:30) - Getting Back To The Basics With Value Stock Screening

(6:00) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks To Keep On Your Radar Right Now

(26:40) - Episode Roundup: CNC, CPA, KB

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

This week, she screened for value stocks using the free basic screens on Zacks.com

Screening for Basic Value Stocks

Zacks.com has numerous predefined screens that are available for anyone to use.

Tracey screened with one that looks for value stocks. It was titled "Classic Value with Growth."

The criteria includes a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio less than 20, a PEG ratio under 1.0, a price-to-sales ratio under 1.5, a price-to-book ratio under 2.0, 5 years of historical EPS growth and this year's estimated growth.

Throwing all that into one bucket and it produced 38 stocks.

Adding the Top Ranks to the Screen

However, Tracey wanted rising earnings estimates during this time of so many companies cutting earnings or withdrawing guidance due to the tariffs. Why not get the best?

She added the Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy).

This screen produced 11 stocks. Many were foreign companies.

3 Classic Value Stocks with Growth and the Top Ranks

1. Centene Corp. CNC

Centene is a large cap healthcare company, which includes health insurance. Centene is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 8.1. It has a PEG ratio of 0.7. A PEG under 1.0 indicates a company has both value and growth.

Shares of Centene are down 0.9% year-to-date but also haven't really gone anywhere for the last 5 years. Shares are down 12.6% over the 5-year period.

Centene is a Zacks #2 (Buy) stock.

Should value investors put Centene on their short list?

2. Copa Holdings, S.A. CPA

Copa Holdings is the holding company for Copa and Wingo airlines. Based in Panama, it operates 112 aircraft.

Shares of Copa are up big from the recent Liberation Day lows. Year-to-date, it has jumped 16.5%. But Copa is still dirt cheap. It has a forward P/E of just 6.2. A P/E under 10 usually indicates a company is really cheap.

It also has a PEG ratio of just 0.7. Additionally, Copa pays a dividend, currently yielding 6.4%.

It is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Should value investors put Copa on their short list?

3. KB Financial Group inc. KB

KB Financial Group is a South Korean company specializing in banking and financial solutions. It is a large cap company with a market cap of $26 billion.

Shares of KB Financial have rebounded off the Liberation Day lows and are up 26% in the last month. KB Financial Group is still dirt cheap with a forward P/E of 6.2 and a PEG ratio of just 0.5.

It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.5%.

KB Financial Group is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should value investors put KB Financial Group on their short list?

What Else Should You Know About Screening for Basic Value Stocks?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Financial Group Inc (KB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.