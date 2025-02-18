Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, American Express, Visa and Coca-Cola

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 18, 2025 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2416472/3-lessons-from-buffetts-apple-stock-sales)

3 Lessons from Buffett's Apple Stock Sales

Welcome to Episode #396 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:30) - How Much Should You Follow The 13-F Filings?

(4:10) - Investing Lessons To Learn From Warren Buffett

(27:45) - Episode Roundup: BRK.B, AAPL, COST, V, AXP

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Almost a year ago, Wall Street learned that Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.B ) was selling lots of shares of its largest equity holding, Apple. Apple is one of the "4 pillars" of Berkshire Hathaway and a key component of the business.

At the May 2024 Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting, Warren Buffett said they were selling for tax reasons. But the selling of the shares continued. As of the third quarter of 2024, Berkshire had sold 100 million shares. It now owns just 300 million. Apple is now just 26.2% of the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio, down from around 50%.

There are three important lessons value investors can learn from Buffett's sale of Apple shares.

1. Buy and hold forever is a myth

2. Don't fall in love with your stocks

3. You can't market time

Valuations: Does It Matter?

1. Apple Inc. AAPL

When Berkshire Hathaway bought Apple in the first quarter of 2016, it was cheap on a price-to-earnings (P/E) basis. It had a P/E under 15, which usually indicates a company is a value. But Apple is now trading with a forward P/E of 32.3%.

And Apple has a PEG ratio, which measures the P/E divided by growth, of 2.4. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates a company has both value and growth. But Apple is more expensive.

Will we ever really find out why Buffett decided to start selling Apple in 2024?

2. American Express Co. AXP

American Express is now Berkshire Hathaway's second largest holding in its equity portfolio. It makes up 15.4% of the portfolio. Shares of American Express have been on a tear the last year, adding 47%.

Yet American Express still has attractive valuations. It trades with a forward P/E of 20 and has a PEG ratio of 1.5.

Is this a buying opportunity in American Express?

3. Visa Inc. V

Visa is also a holding in the Berkshire Hathaway equity portfolio. Buffett bought it in 2011 and has never sold, or bought, more shares even as valuations soared in 2020 and 2021. Visa traded over 40x during the pandemic.

It was a small position originally, and remains so, even though the shares were up 27.8% over the last year. Yet, Visa is still trading with a forward P/E of 31. That is "cheaper" than Apple but it's too high to be considered a classic value stock.

Should investors follow Berkshire Hathaway into Visa in 2025?

4. The Coca-Cola Co. KO

Coca-Cola has been part of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for decades. It remains one of the largest positions in the equity portfolio, at 10.8%.

Shares of Coke are up 16.9% over the last year. It's not cheap, with a forward P/E of 23.5. Coca-Cola also has a PEG ratio of 3.8. A PEG under 1.0 indicates growth and value.

Is Coca-Cola still a buy in 2025?

What Else Should You Know About Buffett's Sales of Apple Shares?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

