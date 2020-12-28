Zacks Value Trader Highlights: OneWater, MarineMax, Ryder System, Amkor and Stewart Information

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 28, 2020 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

(https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1206465/5-value-stock-breakout-stars-of-2020)

5 Value Stock Breakout Stars of 2020

Welcome to Episode #218 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

In 2020, it was again all about growth stocks, led by FAANG.

But value stocks got an undeserved bad rap because not all of value under performed.

With the small caps, including small cap value, rallying big in November and December, some value stocks had breakout years.

Screening for Value Stocks with Momentum

Zacks.com has great predefined stock screens, including several for value stocks.

One of them is value stocks near their 52-week highs which means that those stocks have momentum.

The screen includes stocks within 10% of their 52-week high with Zacks Value Style Scores of A, which is the highest score.

And then add on the powerful Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) to, hopefully, get rising earnings estimates.

This screen returned 44 value stocks with momentum in the final weeks of 2020.

5 Value Stock Breakout Stars of 2020

1. OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW went IPO in February 2020, just before the coronavirus shutdown, and stock market sell-off, hit. But that hasn’t stopped this large premium boat retailer from having a record year with sales up 33% in fiscal 2020. Shares have soared, up 101% year-to-date but they’re still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 8.1.

2. MarineMax, Inc. HZO is also a boat and yacht retailer. In fiscal 2020 it reported its highest earnings and revenue in the company’s history as consumers bought boats during the pandemic. Shares of this small-cap retailer have jumped 120.6% year-to-date but trade with a forward P/E of 9.6. Analysts see fiscal 2021 sales jumping another 21%.

3. Ryder System, Inc. R is a mid-cap transportation and logistics company with operations in the US, Mexico, Canada and the UK. Business has been hit hard by the pandemic but it started to see a recovery in the third quarter of 2020. Analysts expect earnings to bounce back big in 2021. Shares are up 18.2% year-to-date and have busted out to new 52-week highs.

4. Amkor Technology AMKR is one of the largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and testing. It has partnered with many of the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturers. It had a big third quarter with stronger-than-expected demand in communications, auto, and industrial end markets. Shares are up 16.9% year-to-date and have busted out of a recent 5-year channel to new highs. They’re still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 12.1.

5. Stewart Information Services Corp. STC is a title insurance and real estate services company with a market cap of $1.3 billion. Earnings are expected to soar 98.5% in 2020 as the housing market remains hot. Shares are up 17.2% year-to-date and are at new 52-week highs. They’re still cheap, with a forward P/E of 9.1. But is the sizzling housing market about to cool off in 2021?

What else should you know about value stocks that are breaking out to end 2020?

Find out on this week’s podcast.

Zacks List of #1 Rank Stocks

On the lookout for new stocks for 2021?

For 30 days free, you're invited to access the Zacks #1 Rank List which since 1988 has produced annual returns of +24.4%.

See the Zacks #1 Rank List Today>>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/home.php#/pages/Zacks-Investment-Research/57553657748?ref=ts

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report



MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): Free Stock Analysis Report



OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.