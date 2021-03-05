Zacks Value Trader Highlights: JPMorgan, Barrick Gold, Verizon, Chevron and Kansas City Southern

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 5, 2021 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

Why Warren Buffett Can't Quit the Old Economy

Welcome to Episode #227 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

At the beginning of March, Berkshire Hathaway put out its 2020 Annual Letter.

This followed the release of Berkshire's fourth quarter 13-F filing with the SEC which indicates all of the company stock buys, and sells, in the quarter.

What did we learn about what the world's greatest value investor was doing with his portfolio?

Selling the Banks and Gold

Berkshire continued to lighten up on its financial holdings, specifically in the banks.

It completely exited its position in several banks, including JPMorgan Chase JPM.

It also sold its one gold miner, Barrick Gold GOLD, after just buying it in the second quarter of 2020. That was a very quick trade.

Two New Big Old Economy Additions

At the same time, Buffett put some of his cash to work by buying new positions in Verizon VZ and Chevron CVX, both old economy stocks.

Verizon is trading with a forward P/E of 10.9. It's cheap.

It's a value stock but it has low revenue and earnings growth.

Chevron had sunk again in the fourth quarter of 2020 before the news of the Pfizer vaccine lit a fire under the energy stocks. It was the perfect time to buy it as shares were on sale.

Chevron pays a dividend which is considered to be safe, for now. It's yielding 5% even after the big run in the stock.

Buffett Has a Long, Winning History in the Old Economy

Chevron isn't the first energy company Buffett has owned. Berkshire already owns some energy of its own.

Additionally, the portfolio owned Occidental Petroleum as recently as last year.

Berkshire also owns the largest railroad in America in BNSF.

In the annual letter, Buffett described it as being one of the company's four "crown jewels."

BNSF was founded in 1850.

It doesn't get much more "old economy" than a railroad.

But the railroad industry has consolidated into a few big names in the last several decades. These are the winners.

Another railroad, Kansas City Southern KSU, has been such a strong performer, that it was the 6th best performing S&P 500 stock in the 30-year period between 1990 and 2020, beating out Apple, which was 14th.

What should you know about investing in the Old Economy in 2021?

Listen to this week's podcast to find out.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor's Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they've been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks' Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kansas City Southern (KSU): Get Free Report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Get Free Report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.