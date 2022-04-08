Zacks Value Trader Highlights: FreightCar America, Funko, Heritage Insurance, KVH Industries, and Titan International

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 8, 2022 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1895032/whats-on-sale-small-cap-stocks).

What's on Sale? Small-Cap Stocks

Welcome to Episode #276 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:45) - Finding Value In Small Cap Stocks: Is It Time For A Comeback?

(5:30) - Stock Screener: Using The Zacks Ranking System

(9:45) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(27:20) - Episode Roundup: RAIL, FNKO, HRTG, KVHI, TWI

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Wondering what's on sale in 2022?

Just about everything. But the small cap stocks continue to be particularly weak.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.2% year-to-date. Over the last year, the Russell has fallen 11% while the S&P 500 is still up 11%.

While small caps remain out of favor, and have been for years, no asset class stays out of favor forever. Eventually, the small caps will rise again.

Screening for Small Caps with Value and Growth

It's difficult to invest in individual small cap stocks because there is less analyst coverage and less information about the companies. Where should an investor begin?

That's why the Zacks Rank is a great tool to use to narrow the list down. Screening for the top Zacks Ranks of Strong Buys and Buys should hopefully produce stocks that have rising earnings estimates.

In a market with these volatile conditions, rising earnings estimates are key.

For value, Tracey looked for stocks with a Price-to-Sales ratio of 1.0 or under 1.0. For market cap, she limited it to a market cap under $1 billion.

It also had to trade over $5 and have earnings growth.

Running this screen returned just 12 stocks.

5 Small Cap Stocks with Top Zacks Ranks, Value and Growth

1. FreightCar America, Inc. ( RAIL )

FreightCar America builds and leases railcars. It has a market cap of just $100 million.

FreightCar America has a P/S ratio of 0.5. Earnings are expected to go from a loss of $0.18 in 2022 to $0.30 in 2023.

Shares are up 61% year-to-date and it recently reported earnings on Mar 22.

Is all the good news already priced into FreightCar America?

2. Funko ( FNKO )

Funko makes the popular POP figures as well as other products associated with pop culture fandom including games and accessories.

Funko has a market cap of $711 million and in 2021 had its first $1 billion revenue year.

Shares are down 6.1% year-to-date but haven't seen the big slide as some other growth stocks. Funko is cheap with a forward P/E of 10.

Should Funko be on your watch list?

3. Heritage Insurance ( HRTG )

Heritage Insurance is a property and casualty insurer headquartered in Tampa, Florida. It has a market cap of just $172 million.

Insurance stocks have had momentum in 2022. Heritage shares are up 9% year-to-date.

Yet Heritage is still cheap, with a P/S ratio of just 0.3. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.5%.

Should investors be considering the insurance industry in 2022?

4. KVH Industries ( KVHI )

KVH Industries is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems. It has a market cap of $170 million.

Earnings are still not positive but they are expected to rise to $0.60 in 2023 from a loss of $0.10 in 2022.

KVH Industries has a P/S ratio right on the cut-off for the screen, at 1.0.

Over the last year, shares have fallen 32%.

Is KVH Industries a deal now?

5. Titan International ( TWI )

Titan International makes Goodyear and Titan farm tire brands and has dealers all over the world. In Mar 2022, Titan International entered into a long-term agreement with CNH Industrial.

Shares are up 21% year-to-date but are still cheap with a forward P/E of 11.7.

2022 earnings are expected to rise 36.5% to $1.16 and another 22.8% in 2023 to $1.43.

Should value investors be taking a look at Titan International?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Investing in Small Cap Stocks?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of FNKO in her personal portfolio.]

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared+40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and+95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.