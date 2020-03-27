Zacks Value Trader Highlights: eBay, Pfizer, JPMorgan Chase, Intuitive Surgical and Edwards Lifesciences

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 27, 2020 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

5 Superstar Stocks on Sale During Coronavirus Crisis

Welcome to Episode #183 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

In 2020, an unexpected bear market in stocks, due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and its unprecedented impact on the global economy, has resulted in stocks being on sale.

Value stocks have gotten even cheaper than in 2019.

But for the first time in several years, the growth stocks also have sold off.

That means some “superstar” stocks are suddenly on sale.

Finding Stocks on Sale

It’s difficult to screen for stocks that are on sale. Screening for “value” is relatively easy as you can look at P/E, PEG or P/S ratios.

But what does “on sale” actually mean?

One way to try and find those on sale is to screen for those trading near 52-week lows and Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold.)

But sometimes you also just can use your wish list.

We all know our favorite stocks and we know when they are on sale.

5 Superstar Stocks on Sale

1. eBay Inc. (EBAY) has traditional value fundamentals including a forward P/E of just 9. Shares are down 18% year-to-date and have a PEG ratio of just 0.8.

2. Pfizer (PFE) has been a value stock even before the coronavirus sell-off. But shares are now down 22% year-to-date which has put the shares on sale. It is paying a dividend, currently yielding 5.1%.

3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has tanked 33% year-to-date on worries about big bank earnings and the stability of the global economy. But it’s trading with a forward P/E of just 8.4.

4. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), the maker of the Da Vinci surgical system, has seen a big pullback, with shares retreating 21% year-to-date. This is a growth stock which is on sale. It still has a forward P/E of 32, but that’s down off the recent high.

5. Edwards Lifesciences (EW), the heart treatment and valve replacement company, has also gone on sale with shares falling 16% year-to-date after the recent bear market rally. It now has a forward P/E under 30, at 29x.

What else should you know about finding superstar stocks on sale in 2020?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

