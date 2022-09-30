Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Centene, Diamondback Energy, The Kroger, Wells Fargo and United Rentals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 30, 2022 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1986729/make-a-wish-list-of-value-stocks)

Make a Wish List of Value Stocks

Welcome to Episode #299 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:30) - Making A Strong Investment Strategy For Today’s Market

(5:45) - Deploying Cash: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(18:45) - Episode Roundup: CNC, FANG, KR, WFC, URI

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

The 2022 market sell-off continues but that means that stocks are also getting cheaper. This is the time for value investors.

But maybe you're scared to jump in so you're waiting on the sidelines. That's where a "wish list" comes into play.

It pays to have a plan during bear markets. Why not create a wish list of value stocks that you will buy on the next leg down? It will help you keep focused on the goal which is to buy great companies on the cheap.

Screening for Undervalued Top Stocks

Zacks has a predefined screen that includes the Zacks Ranks of #1 or #2 (Strong Buy) and (Buy) stocks, which are the top ranks and usually indicates rising earnings estimates. It also includes the Zacks Style Scores of A and B, the top two style score ranks, for value.

In addition, it has even more value criteria with a PEG ratio under 1.0, which indicates both growth and value, as well as an Industry Rank in the top 50%.

Even with numerous value and Zacks criteria, this screen still returned 42 stocks.

Stocks are cheap. Which ones should be on your wish list?

5 Top Value Stocks with Top Zacks Ranks

1. Centene CNC

Centene is a large American health insurance company. Year-to-date, shares of Centene are down 5.8%, making it even cheaper.

It trades with a forward P/E of 13.6. Centene has a PEG ratio of 0.95.

Should you hide out in Centene in 2022?

2. Diamondback Energy FANG

Diamondback Energy is one of the large oil and natural gas producers in the Permian Basin. It has a market cap of $21 billion.

Earnings are soaring this year for the energy producers thanks to high natural gas and oil prices.

Diamondback Energy shares are up 10.5% year-to-date but it remains dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 4.4.

Diamondback Energy pays a dividend, which is currently yielding 2.6%. But it also has been paying special dividends in 2022 which have pushed the yield higher.

Is there still time to buy Diamondback Energy?

3. The Kroger Co. KR

Kroger is one of the world's largest food retailers. Many investors have been hiding out in it during these volatile times, as it was a big pandemic winner.

Shares of Kroger are down just 1.3% year-to-date but remain a value.

Kroger has a forward P/E of 11 and a PEG ratio of just 0.94. It pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.4%.

Should Kroger be on your wish list?

4. Wells Fargo WFC

Wells Fargo is a large financial institution which provides banking and wealth management services for people and businesses.

Shares of Wells Fargo have fallen 16.5% year-to-date even though the Federal Reserve is raising rates which should boost bank earnings.

Wells Fargo is cheap with a forward P/E of 10. It pays a dividend of 3%.

Should Wells Fargo be on your wish list in 2022?

5. United Rentals URI

United Rentals is the largest equipment rental company in North America. The United States recently pass a huge infrastructure bill which should provide a boost to those in construction.

But shares of United Rentals have fallen 19.2% year-to-date.

They are cheaper than ever, with a forward P/E of 8.3 and a PEG ratio of 0.5.

United Rentals doesn't pay a dividend, but on Jan 26, 2022, it announced a new $1 billion share repurchase program.

Is United Rentals a deal at these levels?

What Else Should You Know About Creating a Value Investing Strategy in 2022?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index.



