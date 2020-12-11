Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Canadian Solar, Innovative Industrial Properties, RH, Hibbett Sports and Penn National Gaming

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 11, 2020 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

5 of 2020's Hottest Value Stock

Welcome to Episode #216 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

While growth stocks continue to dominate in 2020, there were still some individual value stocks that stuck out from the pack and managed to outperform in 2020 as well.

Value Stocks Before the Pandemic Hit

It’s hard to believe now, but in January 2020 no one could foresee a pandemic sweeping the globe.

Back then, the question was finding good quality companies that were being ignored by Wall Street.

What if you had bought some genuine, classic value stocks with low P/Es and high Zacks Ranks to start the year and held them through the coronavirus sell-off until December?

Some investors managed to find some hidden gems.

5 of 2020’s Hottest Value Stocks

1. Canadian Solar CSIQ was trading with a forward P/E around 7 to start the year. The solar stocks had been in a narrow trading range for years so the Street had mostly abandoned the industry. But industry conditions improved this year, and so did the earnings estimates. Canadian Solar busted out to new 5-year highs, jumping 71% year-to-date.

2. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR is a REIT which leases out facilities to those in the marijuana industry. While it was a little more expensive to start the year, it was a value in the cannabis industry with strong earnings and revenue growth forecasts. Shares have jumped 109% in 2020 and earnings are expected to surge another 58% next year. It’s now trading with a forward P/E of 30.

3. RH RH was added to the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio in the third quarter of 2019 because the shares were relatively cheap, with a forward P/E under 15. They remained so to start 2020 but then the pandemic hit and boosted business. Shares are up 120% year-to-date and now trade with a forward P/E of 27.

4. Hibbett Sports HIBB had a forward P/E of 10.4 to start the year. It, too, was a pandemic winner as everyone wanted to do sports and activities outside so they gobbled up running shoes, hiking boots, footballs and ice skates. Hibbett shares have surged 62% year-to-date but they’re still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 8.4.

5. Penn National Gaming PENN is a value stock? Yes. At the beginning of the year, Penn had a forward P/E of just 12.3. Shares have been bid up during the pandemic, gaining 195% year-to-date. They’re no longer cheap, with a forward P/E of 130.

What else should you know about the big winner value stocks of 2020?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of IIPR and RH in her personal portfolio.]

