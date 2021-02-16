Zacks Value Trader Highlights: ARKK, QVAL, DEEP, FOVL and RPV

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 16, 2021 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

Using ETFs to Buy Deep Value Stocks

Welcome to Episode #222 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

ETF investing is hot in 2021 thanks to the incredible 2020 performance of ARK Investment’s ETFs, including its flagship ETF, ARK Innovation ARKK.

The ARK ETFs are actively managed by firm founder Cathie Wood and her team of analysts.

You’ll pay a higher expense ratio for her expertise.

ARK Innovation has an expense ratio of 0.75%.

While ARK focuses on disruptive innovators, are there similar niche ETFs that investors can use to diversify their value holdings?

4 ETFs Focused on Deep Value Stocks

1. Alpha Architect US Quant Value ETF QVAL is fully automated but follows a quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify undervalued stocks. It normally owns between 40 and 50 stocks. It has an average forward P/E of 12.3.

2. Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF DEEP shifted this ETF to small cap and micro cap companies as of Oct 26, 2020. It now has about 100 holdings. It has an average P/S ratio of 1.0.

3. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF FOVL is focused on large and mid-cap companies with value characteristics. Financial services are more than half the portfolio and it doesn’t own any healthcare. It’s more “focused” as it only owns 40 stocks. It has a forward P/E of 13.7.

4. Invesco Pure Value ETF RPV tracks the S&P 500 pure value index, so it’s going to own large cap companies. Financials are about 40%. And energy makes up 9.6%. It now owns 124 companies with an average P/B ratio of just 0.86.

Expense ratios are higher on all four of these ETFs compared to the basic value ETFs with hundreds of stocks run by companies like Vanguard.

They range from 0.25% to 0.8%.

Should value investors add a niche ETF to their portfolio?

Find out on this week’s podcast.

These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.