Zacks Value Investor Highlights: North American Construction, KB Home, M/I Homes, Suzano and JD.com

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 6, 2024 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2268126/the-best-dirt-cheap-stocks-to-buy-now

The Best Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

Welcome to Episode #368 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:20) - Finding Zacks #1 Ranked Stocks That Are Still Value Stocks

(4:45) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(21:00) - Episode Roundup: NOA, KBH, MHO, SUZ, JD

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

With earnings season rolling on, it’s time to find some dirt-cheap stocks with high Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank, which is based on analyst earnings estimate revisions, changes a lot during earnings season as companies beat, or miss, and make changes to their full year guidance.

When the analysts are all raising their earnings estimates at the same time, those stocks usually see a higher Zacks Rank. That’s what we want. We want to buy companies with rising earnings estimates.

The top Zacks Rank, the Strong Buy, is rare. Currently, there are just 229 companies with the #1 (Strong Buy) rank.

Screening for Top Rank and Style Scores

It’s easy to screen for the top Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) plus the top Style Score for Value of A on Zacks.com.

Tracey also added a forward P/E of 10 or less, to get “dirt-cheap” stocks.

Those were the only three criteria in this screen. It returned 19 stocks.

5 Top Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

1. North American Construction Group Ltd. NOA

North American Construction Group is a Canadian company which provides equipment in the heavy construction and mining industries. It has a market cap of just $565 million.

Shares of North American Construction Group are down 1.1% year-to-date. It’s dirt-cheap with a forward P/E of just 6.4. North American Construction Group also pays a dividend, yielding 1.4%.

Should North American Construction Group be on your short list?

2. KB Home KBH

KB Home is one of the large national homebuilders. It has a market cap of $4.96 billion.

Shares of KB Home are up 5.8% year-to-date. Over the last 5 years, the shares are up 150%. KB Home is still cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.

Should KB Home be on your short list?

3. M/I Homes, Inc. MHO

M/I Homes is a large national homebuilder with a market cap of $3.1 billion. Shares of M/I Homes are up nearly 300% in the last 5 years but they have pulled back this year, falling 13.7%.

M/I Homes is still dirt-cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of just 6.4. Earnings are expected to rise 12.2% this year.

Should M/I Homes be on your short list?

4. Suzano S.A. SUZ

Suzano is the world’s largest pulp producer. Headquartered in Brazil, Suzano has a market cap of $14.8 billion.

Shares of Suzano are up just 1.4% year-to-date but it is dirt-cheap with a forward P/E of just 1.0. How can it possibly be that cheap? What is going on? Earnings are expected to rise 388% this year to $10.59 from $2.17 last year.

Should Suzano be on your short list?

5. JD.com, Inc. JD

JD.com operates a retail marketplace in China. It has a market cap of $45.6 billion. Shares of JD.com are up 13% year-to-date but are still down 47% over the last two years.

JD.com is still dirt-cheap. It has a forward P/E of 9.2. Earnings are expected to rise only 0.6% in 2024 but analysts are more bullish on 2025 with earnings growth expected to rise 12.3%.

Should JD.com be on your short list?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Dirt-Cheap Stocks to Buy Now?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JD.com, Inc. (JD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.