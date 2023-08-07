Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Builders FirstSource, Energizer, The Gap, KB Home and Manitowoc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 7, 2023 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2132749/5-cheap-strong-buy-stocks-in-2023

5 Cheap Strong Buy Stocks in 2023

Welcome to Episode #338 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:30) - Finding Strong Value Stocks: Stock Screen Criteria

(5:45) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks: Creating A Watchlist

(15:00) - Episode Roundup: BLDR, ENR, GPS, KBH, MTW

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

With a massive first half of the year rally, many are talking about how “expensive” the stock market is. But what if you could buy a top Zacks ranked stock and it was cheap, with attractive valuations?

Screening for Top Ranked Value Stocks

In order to find cheap stocks, screen with a P/E ratio under 20 and a P/S ratio under 1.0. Value investors routinely use both the P/E and P/S ratios to find the cheapness component.

Then add on the Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy). That’s the top Zacks Rank. There are just 238 stocks that have that rank right now. It’s an exclusive club.

When it’s combined with the value criteria, the screen returned 41 stocks. They’re in a bunch of different industries but a few stand out: homebuilders, retailers and industrials.

5 Cheap Strong Buy Stocks

1. Builders FirstSource, Inc. BLDR

Builders FirstSource is a retailer that specializes in the professional building industry. It recently beat on earnings. The shares of Builders FirstSource have jumped 122% year-to-date and were hitting new 5-year highs. Over that 5-year period, they’re up 720%.

Yet Builders FirstSource is still cheap with a forward P/E of 14.

Is Builders FirstSource too hot to handle right now?

2. Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR

Energizer makes batteries. It’s a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) but it hasn’t yet reported earnings this quarter. Energizer will report on Aug 8, 2023.

Shares of Energizer are up just 8.6% year-to-date. It’s cheap with a forward P/E of 11.4 and it pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.4%.

Should Energizer be on your short list?

3. The Gap, Inc. GPS

The Gap is back as a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Earnings are expected to rise 262% in fiscal 2023 to $0.65 from a loss of $0.40 last year.

Shares of Gap are down 9% year-to-date. They’re cheap. Gap trades with a price-to-sales ratio of 0.3. A P/S ratio under 1.0 indicates a company is undervalued.

Gap pays a dividend, currently yielding 5.7%. It also has a new CEO.

Should Gap be on your short list?

4. KB Home KBH

KB Home’s earnings are expected to be down 31% year-over-year but the analysts have been raising estimates in the last 60 days so KB Home has a Zacks #1 Rank.

Even though shares of KB Home are up 70% year-to-date, it’s still cheap with a forward P/E of 8.7 and a P/S ratio of 0.6.

After the massive rally, is it too late to jump into KB Home?

5. The Manitowoc Co. MTW

The Manitowoc Company is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including hydraulic cranes, boom trucks and tower cranes. This Zacks Rank #1 hasn’t yet reported earnings. The Manitowoc Company will do so on Aug 7, 2023.

Shares of The Manitowoc Company are up 93% year-to-date but it’s still cheap with a forward P/E of just 0.3.

Should The Manitowoc Company be on your short list?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Cheap Zacks #1 Rank Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.