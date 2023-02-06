Zacks Value Investor Highlights: AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 6, 2023 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2048997/screening-for-cheap-stocks-with-dividends-over-5

Screening for Cheap Stocks with Dividends Over 5%

Welcome to Episode #315 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:30) - Building A Portfolio With Strong Income

(5:30) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(22:15) - Episode Roundup: AB, GGB, HBI, SUN, JHG

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

This week, she takes a look at value stocks that are also paying hefty dividend yields. Many investors are looking for income this year. There’s nothing better, however, than getting a cheap stock that also pays out a big check.

But how do you find them?

Screening for Cheap Stocks with High Dividend Yields

To find cheap stocks, Tracey screened for stocks with P/Es under 15, her usual level for value.

She put in a high yield with stocks paying over 5% but also those that had a 5-year history of dividend growth.

But the most important criteria in this volatile market was a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy). The Rank should hopefully screen for companies where the analysts are raising estimates, not cutting them. The Rank is the secret sauce on this screen.

Screening for these items, it gave 16 stocks. But that was a little too many, so by adding a P/S ratio under 1.0, which indicates even more value, there were just 4 stocks. So she added one from the first screen to round it out to 5 companies.

5 Cheap Stocks with Big Dividends

1. AllianceBernstein Holding, LP ( AB )

AllianceBernstein is an asset management company with a market cap of $3.8 billion. Shares have fallen 19% in the last year and are cheap, with a forward P/E of 13.9.

AllianceBernstein pays a dividend currently yielding 6.75%. But earnings are expected to fall 25% this year and another 3% next year. It is expected to report earnings on Feb 8, 2023.

Is AllianceBernstein’s big dividend safe?

2. Gerdau ( GGB )

Gerdau is a Brazilian steel company. Shares of Gerdau are up 24% in the last year but are still cheap with a forward P/E just 7.

Zacks has Gerdau paying a dividend yielding 20% but YahooFinance says it is just 11%. Some commodities companies pay variable dividends so that can wreak havoc with the “annual” dividend.

Analysts are bullish on Gerdau with one analyst raising estimates for 2023 in the last week. Still, earnings are expected to fall 39% in 2023.

Is Gerdau’s dividend yield risky?

3. Hanesbrands Inc. ( HBI )

**Warning: This podcast was recorded before Hanesbrands reporting earnings and cut their dividend completely.

Hanesbrands has paid a quarterly dividend since 2013. It even paid it through the pandemic. By the end of 2022, it was yielding 7.1% as the shares had sunk nearly 50% over the last year.

But when Hanesbrands announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Feb 2, 2023, it also eliminated its dividend to focus on paying down debt.

Shares of Hanesbrands plunged on the news. Investors should always weigh the risks of a company continuing to pay a very high yield. Do your research.

4. Sunoco Inc. ( SUN )

Sunoco is the largest fuel distributor in the United States. It operates in 40 states and delivers fuel to over 10,000 sites.

Shares of Sunoco are up 6.2% over the last year but are still cheap with a forward P/E of 11.3.

On Jan 25, 2023, Sunoco said its Board of Directors had maintained the dividend, which is payable on Feb 21, 2023 to those shareholders of record as of Feb 7, 2023.

The dividend is currently yielding 7%.

Should investors be looking to energy companies like Sunoco for dividend yield in 2023?

5. Janus Henderson Group plc ( JHG )

Janus Henderson is an asset management company headquartered in the United Kingdom. It also reported earnings on Feb 2, 2023.

In 2022, Janus Henderson returned $358 million to shareholders through dividends and buybacks. As of the end of 2022, it had $1.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Janus Henderson’s board also announced another $0.39 quarterly dividend.

That dividend is currently yielding 6%. Shares of Janus Henderson are cheap, with a forward P/E of 12.7.

Is it time to look at foreign companies like Janus Henderson for deals?

What Else Should You Know About Finding the Cheap Stocks with Big Yields?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.