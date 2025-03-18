Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Tesla, Amazon.com, Nvidia, Meta and Alphabet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 18, 2025 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

Sell-Off: The Cheapest Mag 7 Stocks Right Now

Welcome to Episode #399 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

With S&P 500 selling off 10% from its 2025, which means it went into a correction, there are some stocks that might be deals now. That includes the Magnificent 7 stocks.

What are the cheapest Mag 7 stocks after the sell off?

Tracey looked at price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-book (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S) and PEG ratios to see which of the 7 stocks were the cheapest.

She graded each on the individual categories and then on an overall basis.

There were some surprises.

Who are the Cheapest Mag 7 Stocks Right Now?

1. Tesla, Inc. TSLA

As of the recording of the podcast on Mar 12, 2025, Tesla shares had fallen 38.7% year-to-date. Was there value there?

Tesla’s P/E had been above 100 last year, but after the sell-off, it fell to 77. That’s still pricey on a P/E basis as a P/E over 50 is considered extremely high. But Tesla’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio is just 7.6. That’s the third lowest in the Mag 7.

Is Tesla among the cheapest of the Mag 7 stocks even with that sky-high P/E?

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Amazon shares had fallen 13% over the last month as of the recording of the podcast. With the sell-off, Amazon’s P/E has fallen to 31.1. That’s historically low.

But it’s Amazon’s price-to-sales ratio that stands out. It is just 3.2 which is the lowest among the Mag 7. And for a technology company, Amazon’s P/S ratio of 3.2 would be considered attractive.

Is Amazon among the cheapest of the Mag 7 stocks even with a P/E over 30?

3. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

As of Mar 12, 2025, NVIDIA shares were down 13.8% year-to-date. But NVIDIA is expected to grow earnings this fiscal year by another 46.8%. That has given NVIDIA a historically low P/E ratio for the company of just 24.8 at the time of the podcast.

NVIDIA also had a PEG ratio, at the time of the podcast, of just 0.97. This was the lowest PEG ratio among the Mag 7 stocks. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates a company has both value and growth. This is a rare combination.

You can legitimately call NVIDIA a “value” stock with that PEG ratio.

Has NVIDIA vaulted into the top of the list of the cheapest of the Mag 7 stocks as it continues to grow earnings?

4. Meta Platforms, Inc. META

Meta Platforms was among the cheapest of the Mag 7 stocks on a fundamental basis in 2024, even though the stock rallied. But as of Mar 12, 2025, the shares were down 14.6% over the prior month. Is this a buying opportunity?

Meta Platforms now trades with a forward P/E of 22.7. This is the second lowest P/E among the Mag 7 stocks. And compared to most growth stocks, a P/E of 22.7 would be considered low. Meta Platforms also has an attractive PEG ratio of 1.2.

Is Meta Platforms still on the list of the top 3 cheapest Mag 7 stocks?

5. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL

Alphabet has been among the cheapest of the Mag 7 stocks for over a year. Shares, as of the podcast’s recording on Mar 12, 2025, were down 11.7% year-to-date, making the stock even cheaper.

Alphabet had a P/E ratio of 18.4. It was the cheapest stock in the Mag 7 by P/E ratio and the only stock under 20. A P/E under 15 indicates the stock is a true value stock.

Alphabet also has a PEG ratio of just 1.18, which is the second lowest of the Mag 7 stocks. A PEG under 1.0 indicates value and growth, but Alphabet’s 1.18 is still low.

Does Alphabet retain its crown as the cheapest of the Mag 7 stocks after the sell-off?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Cheap Mag 7 Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out which are the 3 cheapest of the Mag 7 stocks.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of GOOGL, MSFT and AMZN in her personal portfolio.]

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

