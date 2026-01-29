Zacks Value Investor Highlights: The Sherwin-Williams, Berkshire, Bank of America

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 29, 2026 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2824661/top-lessons-from-rich-95-year-old-stock-investors

Top Lessons from Rich 95-Year-Old Stock Investors

Welcome to Episode #427 of the Value Investor Podcast.

>

(0:15) - What Can We Learn From Super Star Investors?

(7:15) - What Are The Top Lessons To Learn From Long-Term Investing

(29:00) - Episode Roundup: SHW, BAC, BRK.B, AAPL, IBM, XOM

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

This is a special podcast. During the pandemic, Tracey did a podcast on a family friend, named Ed, who was a 92-year-old stock investor. He retired in 1990, at age 60, with $50,000.

He invested the money in stocks, including in Sherwin Williams stock, as he had worked there. Over the decades, he followed famed value investor Warren Buffett into several of his stock purchases, including Bank of America. He did not, however, buy Apple in 2016 when Berkshire Hathaway bought it.

Unfortunately, Ed recently passed away at the age of 95. However, he leaves behind his investing legacy.

Top Lessons from a 95-Year-Old Investor

It’s never too late. Ed started investing at age 60. Buffett bought Apple shares at age 85. Remember the miracle of compounding. Time is your friend. Be lucky. Ed worked at Sherwin Williams, which not only survived for decades, but thrived. Have patience and discipline. It doesn’t take an NVIDIA to be a successful investor. Use your Roth accounts, if you can.

Stocks That Made Two 95-Year-Olds Rich

Warren Buffett became a billionaire in his early 60s. He retired as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway 30 years later worth around $150 billion.

Ed started with $50,000 and when he passed, his portfolio was worth $7 million. Here’s some of the stocks they both owned.

1. The Sherwin-Williams Co. SHW

Sherwin-Williams is a paint and coatings company that has been publicly traded for decades. Zacks data goes back to 1968. Ed owned Sherwin-Williams stock since 1990.

Since 1968, Sherwin-Williams is up 68,051%, per Zacks data. For comparison, Coca-Cola is up 11,107% during that same period.

Sherwin-Williams is shareholder friendly. It pays a dividend, which is currently yielding 0.9%. Dividends compound over many years too. Sherwin-Williams is not a cheap stock in 2026. It trades with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 28.

Should Sherwin-Williams be on your short list in 2026?

2. Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B

Warren Buffett’s wealth is tied to Berkshire Hathaway. He owns many A shares. The rest of us can buy the B shares. Surprisingly, even though Ed was a fan of Buffett, Ed did not own Berkshire shares.

Berkshire Hathaway is a conglomerate which owns BNSF Railway, Geico Insurance, Dairy Queen and See’s Candy, among many other companies. It also owns equities, such as Apple, in its investment portfolio.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway are up 108.3% over the last 5 years, beating the returns of the S&P 500 during that time. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 19.7. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend, but it has bought back shares when Buffett believed there was value. Currently, the company is not buying back shares.

Buffett has retired as CEO. Should investors still buy Berkshire Hathaway?

3. Bank of America Corp. BAC

Bank of America is one of the largest banks in America. Both Ed and Berkshire Hathaway owned shares.

Over the last 5 years, Bank of America was up 76%. It’s trading near 5-year highs. The stock is still cheap. It has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just 1.37. Bank analysts say investors should buy with a P/B ratio at 1.0 and sell at 2.0.

Bank of America pays a dividend, yielding 2.2%.

Should a big bank, like Bank of America, be on your short list for 2026?

What Else Should You Know About Long-Term Investing?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.