Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Rpc, Centerra Gold Autohome, KB Home and Perion Network

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 30, 2024 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2359876/screening-for-warren-buffett-and-ben-graham-stocks

Screening for Warren Buffett and Ben Graham Stocks

Welcome to Episode #385 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:30) - Can You Invest Like Warren Buffett or Ben Graham

(5:00) - Stock Screener And Top Stock Picks To Keep On Your Radar

(22:15) - Episode Roundup: KBH, PERI, RES, CGAU, ATHM

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

With the new edition of Ben Graham’s famous book, The Intelligent Investor, now out, updated, once again, by Jason Zweig, Tracey decided to use Zacks most sophisticated stock screens to find Warren Buffett and Ben Graham-like stocks.

Screening for Ben Graham and Warren Buffett Stocks

Usually Tracey uses the Premium screens on Zacks.com to find value stocks for the podcast. But this week, she went with the big product: Zacks Research Wizard. It is meant for financial advisors and other professionals.

Research Wizard has “guru” pre-built screens, including for Warren Buffett and Benjamin Graham, considered to be the top two value investors of all time. For those who don’t know, Buffett once worked for Ben Graham.

Ben Graham died in the 1970s, but his book, The Intelligent Investor, and his student, Buffett, live on.

Tracey will have future podcasts on this new book. But, for now, you’ll have to make due with these stock screens.

How Many Value Stocks Did The Screens Return?

The Warren Buffett screen has always been narrow. It returned just 2 stocks.

There were more stocks in the Ben Graham screen, however. It returned 18 stocks. And that is with the added requirement that companies pay a dividend.

Neither screen looked for the Zacks Rank. These screens are about value, not the Rank.

5 Value Stocks to Invest Like the Gurus

1. Rpc Inc. RES

Rpc Inc. is an oilfield services company operating in the US and Gulf of Mexico. It’s been tough year for energy company investors in 2024. Shares of Rpc Inc. have fallen 21% year-to-date.

Rpc Inc is cheap. It has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 11.4. A P/E under 15 is considered a value. Rpc Inc. pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.5%.

Rpc Inc. is a Graham stock. Should Rpc be on your short list?

2. Centerra Gold inc. CGAU

Centerra Gold is a junior Canadian gold miner with a market cap of $1.6 billion. It has gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey and other markets.

Shares of Centerra are up 20.1% year-to-date. It’s a value with a forward P/E of just 9.0. Centerra Gold pays a dividend, yielding 2.7%.

Centerra Gold is a Graham stock. Should a gold miner like Centerra be on your short list?

3. Autohome Inc. ATHM

Autohome is a Chinese mid-cap company with a market cap of $3.6 billion. It creates online automobile content. On Sep 4, 2024, it announced a $200 million share repurchase program.

Shares of Autohome are up just 5.6% year-to-date. It remains cheap. Autohome trades with a forward P/E of just 13.4. It also pays a dividend, yielding 5.5%.

Autohome is a Graham stock. Chinese stocks have gotten out of favor. Should you consider a stock like Autohome this year?

4. KB Home KBH

KB Home is one of the country’s largest publicly traded homebuilders. It operates in 47 markets. It has a big repurchase plan underway and has bought back 5% of outstanding shares. KB Home still has $800 million left on the authorization as of Aug 31, 2024.

Shares of KB Home are up 28.1% year-to-date. But shares remain cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of just 9.3.

KB Home is both a Buffett and Graham stock. It appeared on both screens. Should value investors still be looking to buy in even after the big 2024 rally?

5. Perion Network Ltd. PERI

Perion Network is a small cap digital advertising company. It has a market cap of $384 million. Digital advertising has been a roller coaster in recent quarters. Perion Network’s second quarter revenue fell 39%.

Shares of Perion Network are down 73.1% year-to-date. It’s cheap though. It has a forward P/E of 6.2. A P/E under 10 usually indicates a company is dirt-cheap.

Perion Network was a Buffett stock. Should value investors have Perion on their watch list?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Screening for Buffett and Graham Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RPC, Inc. (RES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perion Network Ltd (PERI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.