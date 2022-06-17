Zacks Value Investor Highlights: KeyCorp, US Bancorp, Peoples Bancorp, First Hawaiian and New York Community Bancorp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 17, 2022 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1940010/bank-stocks-with-big-dividends-over-4

Bank Stocks with Big Dividends (Over 4%)

Welcome to Episode #285 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(1:00) - Will The Banks Benefit From Increasing Inflation?

(5:15) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(20:05) - Episode Roundup: KEY, USB, PEBO, FHB, NYCB, PNC

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

The banks have been out of favor with investors since the Great Recession in 2008.

But after 14 years, will the tide be turning?

Wall Street doesn't think so, as most bank stocks have sold-off in 2022 but that means they are cheaper than ever. And some are now paying juicy dividends, with yields over 4%.

Is it time to get back into the banks?

Bank Stocks with Big Dividends (Over 4%)

1. KeyCorp ( KEY )

KeyCorp is a Cleveland-based regional bank with a market cap of $16.5 billion.

KeyCorp shares have fallen 23% year-to-date and are now cheap with a forward P/E of just 7.9. While earnings are expected to fall 15.3% in 2022, analysts see earnings rising in 2023 by 10.9%.

It pays a dividend yielding 4.5%.

Is this a buying opportunity in KeyCorp?

2. US Bancorp ( USB )

US Bancorp is headquartered in Minneapolis and has a market cap of $68.9 billion. Shares have fallen 17% year-to-date.

US Bancorp now trades with a forward P/E of 10.3. While earnings are expected to fall 13.1% in 2022, they are expected to rebound 18.5% in 2023.

US Bancorp pays a dividend yielding 4%.

Should US Bancorp be on your short list?

3. Peoples Bancorp ( PEBO )

Peoples Bancorp was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio. It has 136 locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Washington DC, Maryland.

Peoples Bancorp is a small cap bank with a market cap of $770 million.

Earnings are expected to rise 42% in 2022 and another 8.5% in 2023.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp have fallen 14.4% year-to-date and have a P/B ratio of just 0.95.

It pays a juicy dividend, currently yielding 5.6%.

If you're looking for income, should Peoples Bancorp be on your list?

4. First Hawaiian, Inc. ( FHB )

First Hawaiian is the holding company for First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaii's oldest and largest financial institution. Founded in 1858, it is headquartered in Honolulu and has 46 branches in Hawaii, 3 branches in Guam and 2 in Saipan.

It has a market cap of $2.97 billion.

Shares of First Hawaiian have fallen 15% year-to-date and it's cheap with a P/B ratio of 1.3.

It pays a dividend currently yielding 4.5%.

If you're looking for a bank in the West, should First Hawaiian be on the list?

5. New York Community Bancorp ( NYCB )

New York Community Bancorp is the parent of New York Community Bank and has 237 branches in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida and Arizona. Headquartered in Hicksville, New York, it has a market cap of $4.2 billion.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp have fallen 25% year-to-date and are at new 52-week lows.

It is dirt cheap with a forward P/E of 6.9.

While New York Community Bancorp is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), earnings are expected to be up 6.5% in 2022 and up 0.9% in 2023.

After the sell-off, its dividend is now yielding 7.5%.

Is New York Community Bancorp's big dividend too good to be true?

What Else Do You Need to Know About the Bank Stocks?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros .

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.