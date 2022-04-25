Zacks Value Investor Highlights: JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, KeyCorp, BHP Group and Freeport McMoran

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 25, 2022 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1904894/focus-on-where-the-stock-bulls-are-charging

Focus on Where the Stock Bulls Are Charging

Welcome to Episode #278 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(1:00) - Is Now The Time For Value Stocks To Outperform?

(9:30) - Finding Stocks On A Bull Run: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(23:10) - Episode Roundup: JPM, BAC, KEY, PNC, CMA, OXY, CVX, BHP, FCX, MOS, NTR, CF, IPI

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

In 2022, there has been a lot of angst as the growth stocks, especially the technology stocks, that have been in a strong bull market for the last 9 years, have lagged. And there doesn't appear to be a catalyst that will turn them around.

Meanwhile, there have been several bull rallies in other sector, namely among value stocks.

The best performing sector in 2022 is energy. But agriculture and mining stocks aren't too far behind.

The banks, on the other hand, have actually had a correction in 2022 with some banks down nearly 20%. They are cheaper than ever even as the Federal Reserve has said they will be aggressively raising rates this spring.

Don't live in the past. Value has taken the baton in 2022.

It's time to focus on where the bulls are charging.

5 Value Stocks to Buy Now

1. JPMorgan Chase ( JPM )

JPMorgan Chase is cheap in 2022. Shares are down 17.6% year-to-date and it trade with a forward P/E of just 11.8.

JPMorgan Chase pays a nice dividend, currently yielding 3%.

Is now the time to jump into JPMorgan Chase, one of the largest banks in America?

2. Bank of America ( BAC )

Bank of America is another of the large US banks. Wall Street has sold off its shares too, with Bank of America falling 12.4% year-to-date. That's worse than the 6.4% drop in the S&P 500 in 2022.

Shares are cheap too, with a forward P/E of just 12.1.

Bank of America also pays a dividend, currently yielding 2.1%.

Should Bank of America, which is also in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, be on your short list?

3. KeyCorp ( KEY )

KeyCorp is a large regional bank headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Shares are down 8.7% year-to-date.

KeyCorp is dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.9. It also pays a juicy dividend, currently yielding 3.6%.

If you're interested in regional bank powerhouses, should KeyCorp be on your list?

4. BHP Group Ltd. ( BHP )

BHP Group is a mining giant headquartered in Australia. Unlike the banks, year-to-date, its shares are actually up 18.3%.

But BHP Group remains cheap. It's trading at just 9.1x forward earnings.

It pays a big dividend, currently yielding 9%.

Should value investors be looking at BHP Group?

5. Freeport McMoran ( FCX )

Freeport McMoran is one of the largest copper miners in the world. It also mines gold. With copper prices at new multi-year highs, earnings are on the rise.

Shares sold off on the recent earnings report, but are still up 7.2% year-to-date.

Freeport McMoran is cheap. It's forward P/E is just 12.7.

It also pays a dividend, which is yielding 1.2%. But as commodity prices rise, so will the payouts to shareholders.

Is it time to buy Freeport McMoran?

What Else Do You Need to Know About the Charging Bulls?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros .

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.