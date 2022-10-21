Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Deckers Outdoor, Boot Barn, Tapestry, Lululemon and Home Depot

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 21, 2022 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1995282/do-you-dare-buy-retail-stocks-right-now

Do You Dare Buy Retail Stocks Right Now?

Welcome to Episode #302 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:45) - Finding True Value Stocks: Avoiding The Traps

(8:00) - Investor Watchlist: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(27:20) - Episode Roundup: OLPX, DECK, CROX, BOOT, TPR, LULU, HD

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

While there are plenty of value stocks out there, are they all good quality cheap stocks?

Or will the slowing economy throw a wrench into companies’ outlook and guidance in 2023?

Olaplex Cuts Guidance

Olaplex, the popular haircare company that went IPO in 2021, was humming along all year until Oct 18, 2022, when it suddenly issued a press release cutting its full year sales guidance in half. It now sees sales up 18%, which was down from its prior guidance of 36% growth.

Shares tumbled over 50% on the news.

But are shares now “cheap”? Earnings estimates will be cut and it still has a P/E of 18. And what if business slows further later this year?

In an uncertain macro environment, value investing can be like catching a falling knife.

Should You Take a Chance on These 5 Retailers?

Still, there are plenty of top retailers out there who have been executing this year. And some of them are already cheap.

1. Deckers Outdoor Corp. ( DECK )

Deckers is a specialty retailer that owns UGG and Hoka One One brands, among others. It’s been a popular growth stock for several years.

Shares of Deckers pulled back to start 2022, but over the last 3 months it has rallied 28%.

It’s about to report earnings again.

Is it too late to buy Deckers or will it get cheaper in 2023?

2. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. ( BOOT )

Boot Barn operates 322 stores in 40 states that sell western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children.

Shares of Boot Barn has sunk in 2022, falling 56% year-to-date. They’re now at 52-week lows.

Boot Barn is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 9.5.

But is it really cheap or is it a trap as the economy slows?

3. Tapestry ( TPR )

Tapestry operates three leading lifestyle brands in Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. It sells online and in retail and department stores worldwide.

Tapestry shares are down in 2022, but “only” 24% year-to-date and just 3.8% over the last 3 months. But they are dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of 8.

Tapestry is a favorite with the dividend income investors because it pays a dividend currently yielding 3.8%.

With luxury holding up well in 2022, is Tapestry a true value?

4. Lululemon ( LULU )

Lululemon is one of the top athletic and leisure apparel, shoes and accessory retailers in the world. But in an economic slowdown, it will likely get hit too.

Currently, earnings are expected to rise 26% this year and 16% next year. But as we saw with Olaplex, the outlook can change quickly.

Shares of Lululemon are down 24% year-to-date. Are they cheap after the sell-off?

Should investors be considering buying Lululemon now?

5. Home Depot ( HD )

Home Depot was a big pandemic winner as everyone stayed home, bought outdoor furniture and grills, fixed up their kitchens, painted their home office and planted a new garden.

But with the economy reopening and the housing market slowing, will Home Depot struggle?

Shares are down 33% year-to-date, but just 6.5% over the last 3 months.

It’s not dirt cheap, yet, with a forward P/E of 17.

Should Home Depot be on your value stock watch list?

What Else Should You Know About the Retailers in 2022?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Home Depot, Inc. (HD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): Free Stock Analysis Report



lululemon athletica inc. (LULU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tapestry, Inc. (TPR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.