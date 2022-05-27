Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, Citigroup, Ally Financial and Paramount Global

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 27, 2022 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1929933/warren-buffett-goes-on-a-stock-buying-spree

Warren Buffett Goes on a Stock Buying Spree

Welcome to Episode #282 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(1:00) - Berkshire Hathaway Is Making Moves: Should You Be Buying The Dip Too?

(7:45) - Following The Moves Of Warren Buffett: What Was He Buying?

(26:05) - Episode Roundup: CVX, OXY, C, PARA, HPQ, CE, MKL, ALLY, RH, GM

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

In 2022, it's not just growth stocks that are selling off. Many value stocks have gotten cheaper too.

And Warren Buffett, who faced criticism in 2020 when he didn't buy any stocks in the big coronavirus sell-off, is now deploying billions of dollars in 2022.

Berkshire Hathaway dove in with big positions in energy, added more financials and even bought shares in a cheap media company.

Buffett's buying is sending a signal to all value investors: stocks are cheap. It's time to get great companies on sale.

What Berkshire Is Buying in 2022

1. Chevron ( CVX )

Chevron is one of the largest energy companies in the United States. Berkshire Hathaway already owned some shares but Buffett bought more, pushing Chevron up to the 4th largest position in the portfolio. It's now 7% of the portfolio.

Chevron shares are up 42% year-to-date but it's still cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 10.2.

Chevron also pays a nice dividend, currently yielding 3.2%.

Is it time to follow Buffett into Chevron?

2. Occidental Petroleum ( OXY )

Berkshire was also buying billions of dollars of Occidental Petroleum as well, pushing it up to the 6th largest position in the portfolio at 3.57%. Combined with Chevron, big energy companies are now over 10% of the equity portfolio.

Occidental Petroleum is dirt cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 6.5 even though shares are up 129% year-to-date.

Is there more upside in Occidental Petroleum in 2022?

3. Citigroup ( C )

Citigroup has been ignored by Wall Street over the last year. Shares are down 32% during that time.

But Citigroup is also one of the cheaper large banks, with a forward P/E of 7.5. It also pays one of the higher dividends, currently yielding 3.9%.

This new Citigroup position is now the 15th largest position in the portfolio and joins other financials like Bank of America, which is the second largest position.

Is it time to get back into the big banks like Citigroup?

4. Ally Financial ( ALLY )

Ally Financial offers digital financial services in auto finance and insurance. Shares are down 16% year-to-date.

Ally Financial is also dirt cheap. It is trading with a forward P/E of just 5. Ally Financial pays a dividend yielding 3.1%.

Should investors be looking beyond the big banks for investing opportunities?

5. Paramount Global ( PARA )

Paramount Global is a global media company with many brands including Paramount, Showtime, MTV and others.

Paramount Global shares are actually up year-to-date, gaining 5.8% but are down 23% over the last 52-weeks. Shares are cheap with a forward P/E of just 11.9. But Paramount Global's earnings are expected to decline 23.6% in 2022.

Paramount Global pays a dividend yielding 3%.

Are media companies a value play in 2022?

What Else do you Need to Know About Warren Buffett's Buying Spree in 2022?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.