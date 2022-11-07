Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Bunge, Archer-Daniels-Midland, Ethan Allen Interiors, NexTier and JinkoSolar

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 7, 2022 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2014305/5-top-ranked-cheap-stocks

5 Top-Ranked Cheap Stocks

Welcome to Episode #304 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(1:00) - Where To Find Strong and Cheap Stocks

(5:15) - Stock Screener: Tracey’s Top Stock Picks

(28:30) - Episode Roundup: BG, ADM, ETD, NEX, JKS

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

There are plenty of value stocks in 2022, but how many of them are good quality value and not value traps?

Screening for High Ranked Cheap Stocks

Tracey screened for stocks with the highest Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and forward P/Es under 20 and P/S ratios under 1.0.

Hopefully, that high Zacks Rank means that something positive is going on at the company, as analysts are likely raising earnings estimates.

And in an economic climate where the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and trying to slow the economy to bring inflation down, why not look for companies that analysts are bullish on, instead of bearish?

The screen returned 33 stocks.

5 Top Ranked Cheap Stocks

1. Bunge Ltd. BG

Bunge, which is a food ingredient company that connects farmers to the consumer, is also one of the largest oilseed processing companies.

Shares of Bunge are up 6% year-to-date but are off their 2022 highs which happened at the start of the Ukraine War.

Bunge’s forward P/E is just 7.4. It also pays a dividend yielding 2.5%.

Estimates are on the move higher for 2023 as analysts got too pessimistic about Bunge next year.

Is it a buying opportunity in Bunge?

2. Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland is also a food ingredient company. Its old advertising tag line was “supermarket to the world.”

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland are up 42.5% year-to-date and are pressuring the 52-week highs.

Earnings are expected to fall 14.7% in 2023, but 3 estimates have been revised higher in the last week.

Archer-Daniels-Midland is cheap, with a P/S ratio of just 0.5. It also pays a dividend, yielding 1.7%.

Should Archer-Daniels-Midland be on your short list?

3. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors is a furniture retailer who makes 75% of its products in North America. It has a stellar balance sheet, with no debt.

Shares of Ethan Allen are down 2.1% year-to-date but that’s still outperforming the S&P 500 which is down 22%.

Ethan Allen is dirt cheap with a forward P/E of 7.4. It also pays a dividend, currently yielding a juicy 4.9%.

Is Ethan Allen a hidden gem?

4. NexTier Oilfield Services NEX

NexTier Oilfield Services specializes in integrated land-based completions in the energy industry. The services companies were out of favor until 2022, but not anymore.

NexTier Oilfield Services is expected to see earnings growth of 425% this year and another 57.6% earnings growth in 2023.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Services have soared in 2022. They are up 188% year-to-date.

But NexTier is still cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 7.2.

Is it too late to get into NexTier Oilfield Services?

5. JinkoSolar JKS

JinkoSolar is a Chinese solar company that has been in business since 2006. Earnings estimates are on the move higher for JinkoSolar, with earnings expected to be up 115% in 2022 and 68.4% in 2023.

Shares of JinkoSolar are up 5.5% year-to-date but remain cheap, with a forward P/E of 13.1.

It doesn’t pay a dividend.

Should you get back into the solar stocks in 2022?

What Else Should You Know About the High Ranked Cheap Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros.

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.