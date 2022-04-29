Zacks Value Investor Highlights: BHP Group, Devon Energy, Dow, WesBanco and W.P. Carey

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2022 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1910543/lessons-from-the-grande-dame-of-dividends

Lessons from the Grande Dame of Dividends

Welcome to Episode #279 of the Value Investor Podcast.

(0:15) -Zacks Market Edge Podcast Archive

(2:10) - Lessons From A Investing Newsletter Legend: Geraldine Weiss

(13:15) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks: Stock Screen Breakdown

(28:45) - Episode Roundup: BHP, DVN, DOW, WSBC, WPC

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio , shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

This week, the New York Times featured an obituary on investing legend Geraldine Weiss. She died at age 96 in California.

According to the obituary, which Weiss gave an interview for in March, she started the Investment Quality Trends newsletter in 1966, and retired from editing it in 2002 at age 76.

It's focus was on dividends because, she said in the obituary, dividends represent the here and now. She became known as the "grande dame of dividends."

Her strategy combined both fundamental and technical analysis, which was rare for that time period.

Can you find Geraldine Weiss stocks in 2022?

Screening for Geraldine Weiss Dividend Stocks

Zacks doesn't have a predefined screen with Geraldine's strategy, but maybe it should. Instead, Tracey recreated it by combining the Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) with a dividend yield over 4% and at least 5 years of dividend growth.

This screen returned 47 stocks.

5 Top Ranked Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 4%

1. BHP Group ( BHP )

BHP Group is an Australian mining giant which mines copper, iron ore and nickel.

Shares are up 11.5% year-to-date but are still cheap, on a P/E basis, with a forward P/E of just 7.7.

BHP Group is paying out a juicy yield of 9.3%.

Is it time to get a piece of BHP Group's payout?

2. Devon Energy ( DVN )

Devon Energy is an oil and natural gas company. Shares are up 32% year-to-date as energy remains the best performing sector on Wall Street.

Devon Energy is paying both a fixed, and a variable, dividend thanks to record free cash flow. Combined, the dividend yield was 7.1%.

But Devon Energy is about to report first quarter results which are expected to be red-hot due to elevated crude and natural gas prices in 2022. Will the yield rise?

Devon Energy remains dirt cheap, even with the shares surging, with a forward P/E of 6.6.

Is Devon Energy the perfect combination of both growth and income?

3. Dow Inc. ( DOW )

Dow has already reported its first quarter results. It saw sales up 28% year-over-year as it saw strong demand across its end markets.

Dow is paying a dividend yielding 4.2%.

Shares are up 20% year-to-date but remain cheap, with a forward P/E of just 8.4.

Should Dow be on your short list?

4. WesBanco, Inc. ( WSBC )

WesBanco is a West Virginia-based regional bank. Shares have fallen 5% year-to-date and have a forward P/E of 12.9.

WesBanco shares currently yield 4.2%. It has a 5-year historic growth rate of 5.5%.

Should investors be looking at the banks with the Federal Reserve raising rates in 2022?

5. W.P. Carey Inc. ( WPC )

W.P. Carey is a REIT that focuses on commercial real estate in the industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage areas. It has properties in the United States and Northern and Western Europe.

Shares are up 3.1% year-to-date and have a forward P/E of just 16.

W.P. Carey pays a dividend yielding 5%. It will report earnings on Apr 29, 2022.

Are REITs like W.P. Carey back in favor 2 years after the start of the COVID pandemic?

What Else do you Need to Know About Geraldine Weiss and Dividend Investing?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Tracey Ryniec is the Value Stock Strategist for Zacks.com. She is also the Editor of the Insider Trader and Value Investor services. You can follow her on twitter at @TraceyRyniec and she also hosts the Zacks Market Edge Podcast on iTunes.

About Zacks

Zacks.com is a property of Zacks Investment Research, Inc., which was formed in 1978. The later formation of the Zacks Rank, a proprietary stock picking system; continues to outperform the market by nearly a 3 to 1 margin. The best way to unlock the profitable stock recommendations and market insights of Zacks Investment Research is through our free daily email newsletter; Profit from the Pros. In short, it's your steady flow of Profitable ideas GUARANTEED to be worth your time! Click here for your free subscription to Profit from the Pros .

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.