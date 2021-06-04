Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Amazon, Chico's, Express, Gap and Pioneer Natural Resources

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 4, 2021 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

The Value Investor's Biggest Challenge

Welcome to Episode #238 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

This week, it's time to consider the value investor's biggest challenge: how to be patient.

Most value investors are long-term buy and hold investors. But buy and hold means owning through some periods of underperformance, no matter what the company.

Even Amazon AMZN has had long periods where it has underperformed.

But when should you hold and when should you abandon ship?

The Hated Apparel Retailers

There are always industries that are out of favor on Wall Street.

For the past few years, two of the most "hated" industries were the apparel retailers and oil.

The Street believed for years that apparel retailers who operate in the malls like Chico's CHS, Express EXPR and the Gap GPS were doomed.

And then the pandemic hit.

Some of those stocks became dirt cheap. Chico's, for example, traded under $2 a share for months in 2020.

2021 Stock Winners

But 2021 has seen a change in the guard. The "hated" industries became the darlings of the Street, with many of the stocks staging big stock rallies.

Chico's, for example, is up 233% year-to-date even though it remains an underperformer over the last 5-year period.

Energy, surprisingly, has been the best performing sector this year.

Pioneer Natural Resources PXD, one of the large exploration and production companies, is up 45% year-to-date while the S&P 500 is up "just" 11.9%.

But is it really that easy to invest in the "hated" industries?

Find out all you need to know about being a patient investor on this week's podcast.

