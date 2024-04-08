Zacks Market Edge Highlights: VICI Properties, KeyCorp, Meta Platforms, ExxonMobil and Eli Lilly

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 8, 2024 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2250736/how-to-create-a-stock-portfolio-that-pays-100-a-month)

How to Create a Stock Portfolio that Pays $100 a Month

Welcome to Episode #396 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:45) - Learning From The Income Investor Portfolio

(7:30) - Why Are Dividends So Important To Your Investing?

(17:45) - How To Identify A Strong Dividend Paying Company?

(26:30) - Where Should You Be Looking To Invest For Dividends Stock?

(44:00) - Episode Roundup: KEY, VICI, META, XOM, LLY, MDC

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Bryan Hayes, Zacks Stock Strategist and editor of the Income Investor newsletter, to talk about how to create a stock portfolio that also generates on average of $100 a month, or $1200 a year.

Looking for a $100 a Month Payout

It doesn't sound like much, does it? Just $100 a month. But depending on the yield on each stock, it may take you a bigger investment than you think to get there.

This podcast is talking about individual stocks, not dividend paying ETFs. With a diverse set of stocks, it's possible to generate $1200 a year and you may get the benefit of stock appreciation as well.

Tracey and Bryan looked at 5 large cap stocks as larger companies are more likely to pay dividends, and to raise the dividend payout, consistently over time.

Where should you look to generate $100 a month, or $1200 a year?

5 Dividend Paying Stocks to Consider

1. VICI Properties Inc. VICI

VICI Properties owns 93 experiential properties including 54 gaming properties. It's holdings include sports and wellness including Bowlero, Canyon Ranch, Great Wolf Resorts, Kalahari Resorts, and Homefield. VICI also owns some of the most iconic names on the Las Vegas strip including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

VICI is a REIT and is currently paying an annual dividend of $1.66 per share, which is yielding 5.6%. If you owned only VICI, you would have to buy 722 shares at the cost of $21,267, to generate $1200 a year.

Should VICI be on the short list for those looking for a REIT?

2. KeyCorp KEY

KeyCorp is a regional bank headquartered in Cleveland, OH with a market cap of $14.3 billion. The banks have been battered over the last 2 years. Shares of KeyCorp have dropped about 30% during that time.

But is a turnaround coming? KeyCorp is up 6% year-to-date. It pays an annual dividend of $0.82, which is yielding 5.3%.

If you only bought KeyCorp, you would need to buy 1463 shares at the cost of $22,375 to generate the $1200 a year.

Is a bank like KeyCorp a bargain right now?

3. Meta Platforms META

In Feb 2024, Meta Platforms announced its board of directors had authorized a quarterly dividend. This was a first for the social media company. Meta Platforms is now paying an annual dividend of $2.00 a share, which is a yield of just 0.4%.

With a yield that low, it will take a lot of firepower to generate $1200 just from owning Meta Platforms. An investor would need 600 shares, at the cost of $296,412, to generate the $1200 payout.

Should Meta Platforms still be a part of a passive income portfolio even with its low yield?

4. ExxonMobil Corp. XOM

ExxonMobil is one of the world's largest energy and chemical companies. It is a dividend aristocrat. It has raised its dividend every year for 41 years. ExxonMobil says its annual increase averages 5.8% over those 41 years.

ExxonMobil is currently paying $3.80 for a yield of 3.3%. An investor would need to buy 315 shares for $37,443, to generate $1200 a year in passive income.

ExxonMobil shares are up 18.6% year-to-date. Should energy stocks be in your passive income portfolio?

5. Eli Lilly and Co. LLY

Eli Lilly is a big pharmaceutical company that is producing a weight loss drug. Investors looking for passive income have historically looked to big pharma companies like Eli Lilly because they tend to pay them. However, Eli Lilly is not a member of the dividend aristocrats, because while it has paid a dividend for many years, from 2009-2014 it did not increase it.

Eli Lilly is paying an annual dividend of $5.20 per share, for a yield of 0.7%. Shares have soared 165% over the last 2 years, pushing the yield down. Investors would have to buy 230 shares, at a cost of $175,346, to generate $1200 a year.

Should Eli Lilly be part of a passive income portfolio?

What Else Should You Know About Owning Dividend Stocks and Generating $100 a Month?

Tune into this week's video podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KeyCorp (KEY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.