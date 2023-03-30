Zacks Market Edge Highlights: V, JPM, BAC, C and WFC

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 30, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2072162/recession-watch-will-it-be-in-2023-2024-or-never

Recession Watch: Will It Be in 2023, 2024 or Never?

Welcome to Episode #354 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - Are We Heading Into A Recession Or Not?

(11:45) - What Can The Housing Industry Tell Us About The Current Economy?

(16:30) - What Should Investors Expect From The Regional Banks After The Silicon Valley Bank Collapse?

(21:20) - Navigating The Current Market: Where Should You Be Investing?

(27:00) - What Industries Should You Keep On Your Watchlist Right Now?

(32:50) - Episode Roundup: V, JPM, BAC, C, WFC, AIRR

Poddcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by John Blank, Zacks Chief Equity Strategist and an economist, to discuss their favorite topic: is the United States in a recession? And if not, when will it be?

And where should you invest, if at all, this year?

Employment Data Tells the Story

There have been two BLS job reports so far in 2023, January and February. There were thousands of jobs created in both months. Job growth has not gone negative, which is usually a sign of a recession.

Additionally, the weekly jobless claims data, which is the people in each state filing new jobless claims for unemployment, remains near 50-year lows. The 4-week moving average is just 196,000. Usually, claims over 300,000 indicate the economy is softening.

Looking at the Financials

1. Visa Inc. V

Visa is one of the few big caps where analysts believe earnings will rise in fiscal 2023. The fiscal 2023 Zacks Consensus Estimate is calling for $8.43 which is up 12.4% from last year when Visa made $7.50.

Shares of Visa are up 6.1% year-to-date but they’ve been trading in a narrow trading range the last 2 years, with the shares up just 3.2% in that period.

Visa is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should Visa be on your short list?

2. JPMorgan Chase JPM

JPMorgan Chase is one of the “too big to fail” national banks. Analysts expect JPMorgan to grow earnings 6.5% in 2023 to $12.88 from $12.09 last year.

Shares of JPMorgan are down in 2023, but just 3.9%. It pays a dividend, yielding 3.1%.

JPMorgan is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Is this a buying opportunity in JPMorgan Chase?

3. Bank of America BAC

Bank of America shares have fallen 15.1% year-to-date. It’s now cheap, with a P/B ratio of just 0.9.

However, 2 analysts have cut 2023 earnings estimates in the last week and earnings are now expected to grow just 5.6% this year.

Bank of America pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.1%. It’s a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Should Bank of America be on your short list?

4. Citigroup C

Citigroup is the cheapest of the big banks, with a P/B ratio of just 0.5. Shares have fallen 20% in the last year but are flat for 2023.

Earnings are expected to fall 17.4% in 2023, however.

Citigroup has the highest dividend yield of the big 4 banks, with a current yield of 4.6%.

Should you consider Citigroup in 2023?

5. Wells Fargo & Company WFC

Wells Fargo shares have fallen 10% in 2023. Analysts had been bullish on Wells Fargo until the last week, when 2 estimates were cut for the full year.

However, analysts still expect earnings to grow 53% to $4.80 from $3.14 last year. Wells Fargo is cheap, with a P/B ratio of 0.9.

It pays a dividend currently yielding 3.2%.

Should Wells Fargo have a place on your watch list?

What else do you Need to Know About Investing Opportunities in 2023?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.