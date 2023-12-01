Zacks Market Edge Highlights: SHOP, TWLO, PYPL, PFE and PINS

For Immediate Release

Loser Stocks: Buy More, Hold or Sell?

Welcome to Episode #382 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:30) - What Should You Do With Your Big Loser Stocks?

(6:10) - Learning From Microsoft’s Long Term Performance

(13:30) - Strong Growth Stocks That Have Been Beaten Down: Should You Be Buying?

(25:00) - Will PayPal Rebound Anytime Soon?

(33:20) - Can The Pandemic Stock Winners Make A Comeback?

(47:30) - Episode Roundup: MSFT, SHOP, TWLO, PYPL, PFE, PINS, MELI, NVDA

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist and the editor of Zacks Technology Innovators newsletter, Andrew Rocco, to discuss what to do with your loser stocks. Many investors bought during the exciting go-go days of the pandemic, as stocks surged to new all-time highs. But many stocks, especially the technology growth stocks, plunged in 2022.

And now, many investors find themselves sitting on losses in those stocks. What should they do now? Buy more, simply hold onto it, or sell?

5 Stocks That Soared, and then Plunged: What Now?

1. Shopify Inc. SHOP

Shopify was one of the big winners during the pandemic as the stock soared to all-time highs. But over the last two years, shares of Shopify have fallen 54%, even with a big rebound in 2023.

Is Shopify cheap? It trades with a P/E of 137, but earnings are expected to rise 1250% to $0.54 from $0.04 last year and they are expected to rise another 48.9% in 2024.

What should investors do if they are still in Shopify?

2. Twilio Inc. TWLO

Twilio has given up its pandemic gains, and then some. Over the last 5 years, which included the pandemic, shares of Twilio are now down 30%. Over the last 2 years, they’ve fallen 77.4%.

Twilio has gotten cheaper on a valuation basis. It trades with a PEG ratio of just 0.7. A PEG ratio under 1.0 usually indicates value and growth.

Is Twilio oversold?

3. PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL

PayPal was also a big pandemic winner, with the shares busting out to new all-time highs. But it has given that up, and more. Shares of PayPal are down 33% over the last 5 years and are down 19% year-to-date.

PayPal is cheap, on a valuation basis. It trades with a forward P/E of 11.3 as earnings are expected to rise 20.3% this year. That’s a true, classic value stock valuation.

Is PayPal a hidden value stock now?

4. Pfizer Inc. PFE

Pfizer is the only company on this list that is not a technology company. But because Pfizer was the maker of one of the COVID vaccines, shares soared during the pandemic. However, shares of Pfizer have plunged this year, falling 41% year-to-date.

Returns haven’t been much better longer-term. Over the last 5 years, shares of Pfizer have fallen 32%.

Pfizer trades with a forward P/E of 19.5 and pays a dividend, yielding 5.5%.

What should long-term investors do with Pfizer?

5. Pinterest, Inc. PINS

Pinterest has had a wild ride too. Over the last 2 years, shares of Pinterest have fallen 25% but this year they have rebounded 37%. Over the last 5 years, they have managed to remain in the green, adding 29.8%.

Pinterest trades with a PEG ratio of just 0.8 as earnings are expected to rise 72% this year and another 18.5% next year. It’s a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Is the worst over for social media stocks like Pinterest?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Loser Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

