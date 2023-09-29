Zacks Market Edge Highlights: NVIDIA, e.l.f. Beauty, Walt Disney, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Cintas

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 29, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2156666/how-to-use-the-50-and-200-day-moving-averages)

How to Use the 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages

Welcome to Episode #375 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:45) - What Is A Moving Average And How To Use It?

(12:00) - Breaking Down Nvidia’s Stock Charting Using Moving Averages

(24:30) - Using Darvas Box Theory To Find The Right Time To Invest

(28:40) - Golden Cross vs Death Cross: Are They Helpful To Identify Investing Trends?

(37:10) - Using Moving Averages For Stocks On A Strong Run

(46:20) - Episode Roundup:NVDA, ELF, DIS, WBBA, CTAS, CVX, XLE, IWM, SPY

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist David Bartosiak, who is also the editor of Zacks Surprise Trader and Blockchain Innovator portfolios, to discuss how to use the 50 and 200-day moving averages when investing or trading.

What are the 50 and 200-day moving averages? And why should you use them?

Dave covers the basics, using the Zacks website and its charts, to show how you, too, can create your own charts using these moving averages. And then he and Tracey take a look at a bunch of stocks, and the major indexes, to see the 50 and 200-day moving averages in action.

5 Stocks and Their Charts

1. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

NVIDIA is on everyone's lips right now. Shares are up 187% year-to-date and revenue is soaring. But NVIDIA's shares have had a pullback in September, falling 8.9% over the last month.

NVIDIA has been trading above the 200-day moving average for months.

Is this a buying opportunity or does the chart indicate NVIDIA is expected to fall further?

2. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF

e.l.f. Beauty has been a big winner in 2023. Shares of e.l.f. Beauty are up 97.6% year-to-date but have pulled back in the last month. Shares are down 9.4% during that time.

But what do the 50 and 200-day moving averages tell us about the stock? Are they signaling that there may be more selling to come in e.l.f. Beauty?

Or is the bullish trend still intact?

3. Walt Disney Co. DIS

Disney shares have been under pressure. Over the last 2 years, shares of Disney have fallen 54.5%. In 2023, however, they're down "only" 7.9%. But, Disney is now trading at multi-year lows.

How do you use the moving averages on a stock like Disney which hasn't been going up, but has been going down?

4. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance has had a tough 2023. It's shares are down 43.4% year-to-date and the CEO recently left. Shares are at multi-year lows.

Walgreens Boots is a dividend aristocrat. It has raised its dividend every year for over 25 years. With the shares falling, it now has a dividend yielding 9%.

Does Walgreens Boots' 50 and 200 day moving averages give traders any hope that the selling will end soon?

5. Cintas Corp. CTAS

Cintas reported its fiscal first quarter 2024 results on Sep 26, 2023. It beat and raised full year guidance. The uniform company has been a big winner the last 5 years. Cintas is up 120% during that time.

Cintas isn't cheap, as it trades with a forward P/E of 35.

Do the 50 and 200-day moving averages provide traders with any clues about what might come next for Cintas shares?

What Else do you Need to Know About Stock Charts and 50 and 200-Day Moving Averages?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.