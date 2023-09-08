Zacks Market Edge Highlights: NVIDIA, Cadence Design Systems, Vertiv Holdings, Sterling Infrastructure and Modine Manufacturing

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 8, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2146241/how-to-invest-in-nvidias-ai-revolution)

How to Invest in NVIDIA's AI Revolution

Welcome to Episode #372 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:30) - Nvidia Continues To Surge: What Should Investors Know Right Now?

(9:15) - Where Else Should Investors Be Looking to Invest To Benefit From Nvidia?

(17:30) - What Are These Corporations Doing With All The Data Collection?

(21:10) - Stocks To Keep On Your Radar Right Now

(27:40) - Nvidia And The Importance of Software For Hardware

(33:20) - Episode Roundup: NVVDA, STRL, MOD, VRT, CDNS

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook, who is the Editor of Zacks TAZR and Healthcare Innovators newsletter and portfolio, to discuss what is going on with the AI revolution, NVIDIA and the derivative companies also getting a boost.

The growth in NVIDIA's revenue and earnings due to the surge in data center business has been remarkable. But it's not the only one seeing a catalyst from the AI data center boom. Some other companies are also expected to have double, and triple, digit earnings growth this year thanks to the heating up of the data center business.

And, no, they aren't all making the chips.

5 Stocks to Play the AI Revolution

1. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

Who can't stop talking about NVIDIA? This Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) has posted 2 amazing quarterly results in a row.

NVIDIA is expected to grow fiscal 2024 revenue by 96.7% to $53.07 billion from $26.97 billion last year. Earnings are soaring. Earnings are expected to jump 213.2% year-over-year as well.

With numbers like these, should every investor own NVIDIA no matter what the price?

2. Cadence Design Systems CDNS

Cadence Design Systems is a software company that offers semiconductor and system companies integrated end-to-end solutions.

Revenue and earnings are both expected to be up double digits in 2023. Cadence Design Systems earnings are forecast to rise 19.2% year-over-year while revenue jumps 14.5% to $4.08 billion from $3.56 billion.

Cadence Design Systems is up 53% year-to-date.

Should Cadence Design Systems still be on your short list?

3. Vertiv Holdings Co. VRT

Vertiv is involved in the challenges facing data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities. It has customers in 130+ countries.

Vertiv's revenue is expected to jump 20.1% in 2023 to $6.8 billion from $5.7 billion last year. Earnings are expected to skyrocket 200% to $1.59 from $0.53 last year.

Shares of Vertiv have been on a tear all year, up 181% year-to-date but it still has an attractive valuation at 24x.

Should Vertiv be on your watch list?

4. Sterling Infrastructure STRL

Sterling Infrastructure operates in three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions. E-Infrastructure Solutions provides large-scale site development services for data centers, manufacturing, energy and more.

On Aug 7, 2023, Sterling reported a record second quarter and raised full year 2023 guidance. Earnings are expected to rise 29.4% in 2023 to $4.09 from $3.16 last year.

Shares of Sterling are up 144% year-to-date but remain attractively valued with a forward P/E of 19.7.

Is Sterling Infrastructure a top investment idea in data centers?

5. Modine Manufacturing MOD

Modine operates in thermal management. What area is represented? Data centers. On Aug 2, 2023, Modine reported fiscal first quarter results and saw another record quarter and raised full year fiscal 2024 guidance.

Modine said orders in data centers were materializing sooner than expected.

Earnings are now expected to jump 39.5% in fiscal 2024 to $2.72 from $1.95 last year. Modine is trading at just 17x and is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Is Modine a stealth way to play the AI revolution?

What Else Should You Know About NVIDIA and the AI Revolution?

Listen, or watch, this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, the Zacks Value Investor portfolio owns VRT, STRL and MOD while the TAZR portfolio owns NVDA and CDNS.]

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.