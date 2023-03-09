Zacks Market Edge Highlights: META, NVDA, NFLX, TSLA and MSFT

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 9, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2063160/are-fangman-and-the-big-cap-growth-stocks-back

Are FANGMAN and the Big-Cap Growth Stocks Back?

Welcome to Episode #351 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - What Is Happening With Growth Stocks Right Now?

(6:45) - Which FANGMAN Is Performing The Best?(12:10) - Breaking Down Microsoft and Apple: Who Will Have More Growth?(16:30) - Struggling Growth Stocks: Is Now A Good Time To Buy?(27:40) - What Will Drive Alphabets Growth Going Forward?(31:30) - Can Tesla Continue Its Recent Rally?(37:45) - Episode Roundup: META, AMZN, NFLX, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, MELIPodcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks new stock strategist, Andrew Rocco, for his first appearance on the Market Edge Podcast. They talked about Andrew’s expertise: growth stocks and took a look at the FANGMAN stocks and Tesla. Remember FANGMAN? It was originally Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, Apple, Netflix, Google, now known as Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and NVIDIA.

The FANGMAN stocks were left for dead in 2022 as some of them fell more than 50% as the Fed raised rates and the 10-year treasury yield rose. Growth was “out” and that included big cap growth, especially technology stocks and Tesla.

But the FANGMAN stocks defied expectations to start the year, staging a big rally in January 2023. And some of them continued to rally in February

Are the FANGMAN stocks and other popular growth stocks like Tesla “back”?

AI as a Catalyst for Big Cap Tech

· Meta Platforms META

Meta Platforms got positively cheap in 2022, with a forward P/E as low as 13. Shares bottomed in Nov 2022 and have rallied 54% in 2023.

But Meta Platforms has also done layoffs and is cutting costs. Will it change its strategy on the Metaverse in 2023? What’s it’s plan for AI?

Meta Platforms is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. Should Meta Platforms be on your short list?

· NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

NVIDIA has become the darling of growth investors in 2023 thanks to a bullish outlook on AI and earnings that are expected to grow over 30% this year.

Shares of NVIDIA have seen a huge rebound off of last year’s sell-off and are up 64% year-to-date.

But it’s not cheap. NVIDIA trades at 52x forward earnings. Is NVIDIA’s growth worth the high price?

· Netflix Inc. NFLX

From 2010 to 2020, Netflix was one of the top stocks on the S&P 500. But over the last 2 years, the shares are down 40%. However, they appear to have hit a bottom last October, as the shares have rebounded 43% in the last 6 months.

Yet even after the sell-off, NVIDIA isn’t cheap. It still trades with a forward P/E of 27.9.

Is a streaming service like Netflix the place to invest in 2023?

· Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla shares have been on a wild ride over the last 2 years. They are down 5.8% over the last 2 years after soaring at the start of the pandemic.

That ride continues in 2023, however. Shares have rebounded this year and are up 57% year-to-date. While earnings are expected to be down 2.7% in 2023, analysts expect a rebound of 28.6% in 2024.

Tesla shares are expensive on a P/E basis, trading with a forward P/E of 49. But are growth investors willing to ignore Tesla’s valuation to buy the growth?

· Microsoft Corp. MSFT

Microsoft shares hit new highs during the pandemic but after last year’s sell-off, the shares are only up 9.7% in the last 2 years. However, that’s better than the performance of the S&P 500, which is up just 3.8% in that time period.

Microsoft has been in the spotlight due to the launch of ChatGPT, it’s AI product which has been available on Bing. Shares got an initial pop on the launch, but it’s only up 6.6% year-to-date.

Shares are also still pricey, with a forward P/E of 27.5. It pays a dividend yielding 1.1%.

Should Microsoft be on your short list?

What Else do you Need to Know About the Big Cap Tech Stocks in 2023?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AMZN, GOOGL and MSFT in her own personal portfolio.]

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.