Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Helen of Troy, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial Services, Penske Automotive and Deckers Outdoor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 14, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2120890/any-surprises-expected-in-q2-earnings)

Any Surprises Expected in Q2 Earnings?

Welcome to Episode #365 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:45) - What Should Investors Expect From Q2 Earnings?

(5:00) - Are Industries Adjusting Quicker Than Expected To The Fed Rate Decisions?

(7:10) - Could The Current Market Trend Shift Into A Recession?

(13:50) - Breaking Down The Banks Ahead of Earnings

(17:30) - How Are The Auto Retailers Currently Performing?

(20:45) - Are The Luxury Retailer Stocks Overvalued Right Now?

(26:20) - Episode Roundup: HELE, PNC, JPM, PAG, DECK

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, who is Zacks expert on earnings, to discuss what to look out for in the second quarter earnings season.

Are there going to be any surprises in the reports? Should investors be worried about the banks again? Are earnings sending a signal about the economy?

5 Stocks That Could Tell the Story of This Earnings Season

1. Helen of Troy HELE

Helen of Troy has already reported earnings. It beat by $0.32 reporting $1.94 versus the Zacks consensus of $1.62. Revenue was down 6.6% year-over-year. Helen of Troy did reiterate full year guidance however as retail partners normalized inventory levels and matched those to consumer demand.

Shares of Helen of Troy spiked higher on the earnings report and have gained 32.2% over the last month. It's still cheap, with a forward P/E of 14.7.

What does Helen of Troy's earning report tell us about the economy, if anything?

2. JPMorgan Chase JPM

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest banks in the United States. Its CEO, Jamie Dimon, often talks about the economy, as a whole, on the company's earnings conference calls because the company has so much financial data about all aspects of the economy.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase are up 10.5% year-to-date. It has beat on earnings three quarters in a row.

Will JPMorgan Chase warn of a recession this quarter?

3. The PNC Financial Services Group PNC

PNC Financial will be one of the first big regional banks to report earnings. It has a great earnings surprise track record, having just 1 miss in the last 11 quarters. That miss was in early 2023 however.

Shares of PNC Financial are down 19.4% year-to-date. It's trading with a forward P/E of 9.3, but the full year earnings estimates have been cut in the last week.

Are the analysts too pessimistic on PNC Financial?

4. Penske Automotive Group PAG

Penske is an auto and truck retailer. It's one of the hottest stocks of 2023, with shares up 55% year-to-date to new all-time highs

Penske's last earnings miss was all the way back in 2019. The analysts are bullish on Penske with 2 estimates revised higher in the last 30 days for the full year. Shares trade with a forward P/E of 11.4.

Are the auto retailers, like Penske, going to share insights into the economy this quarter?

5. Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK

Deckers owns two of the hottest brands in shoes, UGG and Hoka. It has beat 6 quarters in a row and has only missed one time in the last 5 years.

Shares of Deckers are trading at new all-time highs. They're up 38% year-to-date. Deckers isn't cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 25.

Should investors be concerned about valuation of the hot stocks like Deckers?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Q2 Earnings Season?

Listen to this week's podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (PNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.