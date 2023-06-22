Zacks Market Edge Highlights: CTAS, GWW, CAT, WBA and IBM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 22, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2111424/want-passive-income-try-investing-in-stocks

Want Passive Income? Try Investing in Stocks

Welcome to Episode #363 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:30) - Creating Passive Income Using The Stock Market: How Do You Start?

(7:10) - Finding The The Dividend Aristocrats: Do They Fit Into Your Portfolio?

(13:20) - Stocks To Keep On Your Radar: Creating A Watchlist

(33:00) - Episode Roundup: CTAS, GWW, CAT, WBA, IBM, NOBL

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss creating passive income by buying stocks. During the pandemic, many created passive income by starting a side hustle like a YouTube channel or becoming a TikTok influencer. But those side hustles take a lot of work and there’s no guarantee of any actual income.

What if you could get passive income by buying stocks that pay dividends? It’s still not easy, as you need cash to get started, but the dividends are paid out each quarter while you’re doing other things. That’s the very definition of “passive.”

The Dividend Aristocrats

But how do you know which company to buy shares in? There are some S&P 500 companies that are called “dividend aristocrats.” It usually means companies that have paid dividends for several decades AND have raised the dividend every year during that time.

In the case of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat ETF, the requirements include having paid dividends every year for 25 years AND having raised it every year during that time. The ProShares ETF currently has 66 companies that have this record.

But what if you were to add the Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) to the dividend aristocrats?

You’d hopefully get rising earnings estimates too.

3 Top Ranked Dividend Aristocrats

1. Cintas Corp. CTAS

Cintas, the uniform company, has raised its dividend each year since 1983. That’s 40 years of payouts. Cintas is currently paying a yield of 0.9%.

Cintas shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 5 years. It’s up 157% versus just 60% for the S&P 500. Cintas isn’t a cheap stock, with a forward P/E of 35.1.

It’s a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should Cintas be on your short list for the dividend?

2. W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW

Grainger is a true dividend aristocrat. The broad line distributor, with business in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom, has raised its dividend 52 consecutive years. In April 2023, it raised it again, by 8%. Grainger’s dividend is currently yielding 1%.

Over the last 5 years, shares of Grainger have outperformed the S&P 500, rising 134.7% compared to 60% for the S&P 500. It trades with a forward P/E of 20.4.

Grainger is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Should Grainger be on your short list for the dividend?

3. Caterpillar Inc. CAT

Caterpillar, the large equipment manufacturer, has paid, and raised, its dividend for 28 years. It also has the largest yield of these three stocks, at 2%.

Over the last 5 years, Caterpillar’s stock has jumped 72.7% which beats the S&P 500’s performance by 12.7%. It’s also cheap, with a forward P/E of just 13.9.

Caterpillar is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Shares of Caterpillar are up just 0.8% in 2023. Should Caterpillar be on your short list?

2 Dividend Aristocrats with Big Dividend Yields

Investors looking for dividend paying stocks, should be alert for stocks that have high dividend payouts. Sometimes an extra-large dividend, with a company that is not a commodities play, can indicate something unfavorable is going on behind the scenes at the company. Big dividend payouts aren’t always best.

But what if a dividend aristocrat is also paying a big yield?

1. Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA

Walgreens Boots Alliance has paid, and raised, its dividend for 47 years, first as Walgreens Company and then as the joint merged Walgreens Boots Alliance which has pharmacies worldwide and owns No7 Beauty Company.

Walgreens Boots Alliance pays a dividend currently yielding 5.9%. Why so high? The shares have fallen 52% over the last 5 years, including 12.9% in 2023. It was recently trading at 5-year lows.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is cheap, with a forward P/E of just 7.3. It reports earnings next week, on June 27, 2023.

2. IBM IBM

IBM is a dividend aristocrat which has raised its dividend 28 years in a row. The technology giant currently pays a dividend yielding 4.8%.

But shares of IBM are up just 1.2% over the last 5 years while the S&P 500 was up 60% and competitors like Apple and Sony were up 301% and 91.4%, respectively.

IBM is cheap with a forward P/E of just 14. Earnings are expected to be up just 2% in 2023, however.

What Else do you Need to Know about Passive Income and Dividend Aristocrats?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.