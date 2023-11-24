Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Canopy Growth, Tilray Brands, Constellation Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties and Jazz Pharmaceuticals

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 24, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: (https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2188109/pot-stocks-values-or-traps)

Pot Stocks: Values or Traps?

Welcome to Episode #381 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:30) - What Impact Will The SAFE Banking Act Have On The Marijuana Industry?

(12:00) - Could Investors See Any Near Term Growth For Cannabis Stocks?

(17:15) - Breaking Down Tilray’s Current Business and Performance

(25:45) - Investing Into Marijuana Through Real Estate

(35:00) - Is Buying Pharmaceuticals A Safer Play For Cannabis Investing?

(41:50) - Episode Roundup: CGC, TLRY, CTZ, IIPR, JAZZ

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist and the editor of Zacks Marijuana Innovator newsletter, Ben Rains, to discuss the pot stocks. Pot stocks were the hottest thing around 5 years ago but after catching a bid during the pandemic, the stocks have now plunged to multi-year lows.

Are there any deals among the stocks? Or are they traps?

Pot Stocks: Values or Traps?

1. Canopy Growth Corp. CGC

Canopy Growth is a North American cannabis and consumer packaged goods company. Its brands include Doja, 7ACRES, Tweed, and Deep Space. Canopy Growth has a market cap of $476 million.

Shares of Canopy Growth have plunged 75% year-to-date and are down 96% over 5-years. It doesn't have a P/E because it has negative earnings.

With a stock under $1.00, is Canopy Growth a value or a trap?

2. Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY

Tilray Brands is a cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company selling 20 brands in 20 countries. It has a market cap of $1.3 billion.

Shares of Tilray are down 33.5% year-to-date. Over the last 5 years, it has fallen 97%. Tilray also doesn't have a P/E as it has negative earnings.

With a stock price under $2.00, is Tilray a value or a trap?

3. Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ

Constellation Brands is a global beer, wine and spirits company that has had an investment in Canopy Growth for several years. However, Constellation Brands has been reducing that investment.

Shares of Constellation Brands are up 1.4% year-to-date and 22% over the last 5 years. It pays a dividend, yielding 1.5%. Constellation has a forward P/E of 20.

Is Constellation Brands a value or a trap?

4. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties manages specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. It is a REIT which owns 108 properties across 19 states. It has a market cap of $2.2 billion.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties are down 21% year-to-date but remain up 44.2% over the last 5 years. After the recent sell-off, shares are cheap. Innovative Industrial Properties trades with a forward P/E of 8.9.

Innovative Industrial Properties pays a big dividend, currently yielding 9%. It had increased that dividend by 6% over the prior 12 months through the end of September. In the third quarter, rent collection was 97% through Sep 30, 2023.

Is Innovative Industrial Properties a value or a trap?

5. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals bought GW Pharmaceuticals in 2021. GW Pharma had a cannabidiol drug called Epidiolex. In the third quarter of 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals said Epidiolex is being positioned to achieve blockbuster drug status with multiple launches ongoing and anticipated outside of the US through 2024.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals are down 25% year-to-date and are down 10.5% over the last 5 years. It trades with a forward P/E of just 6.5. Jazz Pharmaceuticals does not pay a dividend.

Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals a value or a trap?

What Else do you Need to Know About the Pot Stocks?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of IIPR in her personal portfolio. Ben owns shares of STZ and IIPR in the Marijuana Innovator.]

