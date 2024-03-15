Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Bank of New York Mellon, Coinbase Global, The Gap, PACCAR and Block

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 15, 2024 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2240881/5-strong-buy-stocks-hitting-52-week-highs)

5 Strong-Buy Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs

Welcome to Episode #394 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:20) - Can You Still Buy Into Stocks Hitting Their Highs?

(8:00) - Using A Zacks Screener To Find Stocks For Your Watchlist: Tracey’s Top Picks

(28:45) - Episode Roundup: SQ, PCAR, GPS, COIN, BK

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss top Zacks ranked stocks which are also trading near their 52-week highs. These are top stocks with momentum.

Screening for Top Stocks and Momentum

It's a pretty simple screen to find top stocks with momentum. Screen for stocks with the #1 (Strong Buy) ranking within 5% of their 52-week highs. This should give you stocks with positive earnings estimate revisions.

This screen also looks for price changes, including over 4-week and 1-week periods.

This screen returned 25 stocks. Surprise. They weren't all technology companies.

5 Strong Buy Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs

1. Bank of New York Mellon BK

A bank is hitting 52-week highs? Bank of New York Mellon is. It has a market cap of $41.5 billion and is headquartered in New York.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon are trading near 52-week highs, up 16.5% over the last year. It's cheap, with a P/B ratio of just 1.2. Bank of New York Mellon also pays a dividend, yielding 3%.

It's a rare bank that has the Zacks rank of #1 (Strong Buy) AND the momentum.

Should Bank of New York Mellon be on your short list?

2. Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN

Coinbase shares are up 379% over the last year to new 52-week highs. It still has not retaken the all-time highs hit in 2021, however.

Coinbase is expected to see earnings grow 291% in 2024 yet the stock is still not cheap. It has a forward P/E of 176. Coinbase has the coveted Strong Buy rank, however, as 1 estimate has been raised in just the last week for 2024.

Should Coinbase still be on your short list even after the massive rally?

3. The Gap, Inc. GPS

The Gap has been on a tear the last year, gaining 108%. 5 estimates were revised higher for fiscal 2025 in the last week after the company's recent earnings report.

Not only does The Gap have the coveted Strong Buy rank, but it has the top Zacks Style Score of A for value, growth and momentum. That's impressive.

The Gap is still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 16.7. It also pays a dividend yielding 2.8%.

Should The Gap be on your short list?

4. PACCAR Inc. PCAR

PACCAR, the commercial truck manufacturer, has a great stock chart. Shares of PACCAR are up 58.7% in the last year to not only new 52-week highs, but new all-time highs as well.

PACCAR is still cheap, with a forward P/E of 14.1. It also pays a dividend yielding 1%. 3 earnings estimates have been revised higher for this year in the last 30 days, and none have been cut, giving it the coveted Strong Buy rank.

Should PACCAR be on your short list?

5. Block, Inc. SQ

Block shares have had a tough 5-year period, with the shares coming sharply off the 2021 highs. They are up just 5.3% over the last 5 years, underperforming the S&P 500, which has gained 83.4%, during that time.

However, Block is now trading at new 52-week highs, gaining 20.7% over the last year. It has attractive valuations with a PEG ratio of just 0.8. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates growth and value.

1 estimate has been revised higher on Block for this year in just the last week. The Zacks Consensus is looking for this Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) to grow earnings by 64% year-over-year.

Should Block be on your short list?

What Else do you Need to Know About Zacks Strong Buy Stocks with Momentum?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

