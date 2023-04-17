Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Asure Software, Solo Brands, Hilton Worldwide, Coca-Cola FEMSA and O'Reilly Automotive

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 17, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2078953/screening-for-top-ranked-growth-stocks-right-now)

Screening for Top-Ranked Growth Stocks Right Now

Welcome to Episode #356 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:15) - Strong Growth Stocks For Your Portfolio: Stock Screener Breakdown

(6:20) - Top Stock Picks For Your Watchlist

(23:30) - Episode Roundup: ASUR, DTC, HLT, KOF, ORLY

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss growth stocks. They've come storming back in 2023. But what growth stocks have solid fundamentals and are on the move?

Screening for Top Ranked Growth Stocks on the Move

You don't want to buy just any growth stock. Investors should want stocks that have high Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and Zacks Growth Style Scores of A or B, the top two scores.

To add even more Zacks Rankiness, you can screen for stocks in the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries.

For growth, the screen looks for price changes in 1, 4 and 12 weeks.

The stocks also have to be over $5 and have average volume over 100,000 shares.

This screen returned just 6 stocks. Here are 5 of them.

5 Top Ranked Growth Stocks Right Now

1. Asure Software ASUR

Asure Software offers HR consulting, Payroll and HR solutions for small businesses. It has a market cap of just $316 million.

Asure Software earnings are expected to rise 133% in 2023 to $0.35 from $0.15 in 2022. It is in the top 5% of the Industry Rank, ranking number 12 out of 251 industries.

Shares of Asure Software have soared 69% year-to-date.

Should Asure Software be on your shortlist?

2. Solo Brands DTC

Solo Brands is a lifestyle and adventure company with 4 major brands including Solo Stove, Oru Kayak, Chubbies and Isle. It's a small cap company with a market cap of $791 million.

Shares of Solo Brands are up 121% year-to-date but are still cheap with a PEG of just 0.5.

This #1 Rank (Strong Buy) is in the top 35% of Zacks Ranked Industries.

Is Solo Brands a hidden growth stock gem?

3. Hilton Worldwide HLT

Hilton Worldwide is a large cap hospitality company that owns hotels around the world.

Earnings of Hilton Worldwide are expected to jump 16.4% in 2023 to $5.69 from $4.89 in 2022 as travel remains in high demand. Hilton is in the top 14% of Zacks Ranked Industries.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide are up 12.7% year-to-date.

Should Hilton Worldwide be on your short list?

4. Coca-Cola FEMSA KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA is the largest Coca-Cola franchise bottler in the world by sales volume. Headquartered in Mexico City, Coca-Cola FEMSA saw revenue rise 16.4% in 2022.

Earnings of Coca-Cola FEMSA are expected to rise 7.7% in 2023 to $4.86 from $4.51 last year. It has an industry rank in the top 19% of all Zacks Ranked Industries.

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA are up 23% year-to-date.

Should investors have Coca-Cola FEMSA on their watch list?

5. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive is a large cap retailer of auto parts. It operates 5929 stores in 47 US states and 42 ORMA stores in Mexico.

O'Reilly Automotive is in the top 14% of Zacks Ranked Industries. Earnings are expected to rise 9.5% in 2023 to $36.62 from $33.44.

Shares of O'Reilly Automotive are up 5.5% year-to-date but have gained 8.3% in the last month.

Should investors keep O'Reilly Automotive on their short list?

What else do you Need to Know About the Top Ranked Growth Stocks?

Listen to this week's podcast to find out.

