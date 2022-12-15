Zacks Market Edge Highlights: ALB, NTR, ORCL, PXD and CMA

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 15, 2022 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2028838/how-to-pick-stocks-in-2023

How to Pick Stocks in 2023

Welcome to Episode #341 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - Breaking Down The Earnings Overview: Is It Really That Bad?

(6:15) - Will The Fed Soften The Landing To Dodge A Recession?

(10:50) - Creating A Top Ten Portfolio: How Do You Do It?

(14:30) - Who Were The Big Winners In 2022 And Will They Continue?

(28:00) - Small Cap vs Large Cap: Who Will Come Out On Top In 2023?

(34:30) - Episode Roundup: ALB, NTR, ORCL, PXD, CMA

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Director of Research, and earnings guru, Sheraz Mian, to discuss the earnings outlook for the rest of 2022 and 2023 and how that will impact what stocks he selects for Zacks Top 10 portfolio.

Sheraz hand-picks the Zacks Top 10 portfolio every January. Through the end of Nov 2022, the 2022 Zacks Top 10 was down 10.6% but that was beating the S&P 500, which had fallen 13.7% during that same time.

Some of his bets paid off which helped the portfolio to outperform.

What Worked in 2022

1. Albemarle ( ALB )

Albemarle is a large American lithium producer. Lithium is one of the key ingredients in electric vehicle batteries. With General Motors saying they will be selling a million EV cars a year in the United States by 2025, that means that there will be big demand for the batteries, and, for now, also for lithium.

Albemarle shares are up 12% year-to-date but the shares remain cheap. Albemarle trades with a forward P/E of 12.3 as earnings are expected to rise 420% this year and another 34% next year.

Will Albemarle’s rally continue into 2023?

2. Nutrien ( NTR )

Nutrien is a large Canadian fertilizer manufacturer. Potash prices broke out to new highs this year, boosted by fears of a shortage during the Ukraine War. But potash prices have now fallen, and so have Nutrien’s earnings estimates.

After soaring to new multi-year highs in the spring, Nutrien shares have come back down to earth and are now up only 2.5% year-to-date. But they are in the green when a lot of other stocks are not.

Nutrien earnings are expected to rise 122% this year, but fall 6% in 2023. Still, Nutrien shares are cheap, with a forward P/E of just 5.6.

Nutrien is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Will earnings turn around next year?

3. Oracle ( ORCL )

Oracle is in the red this year, but it’s off its recent lows. Shares are down just 7.6% year-to-date.

Earnings are expected to be up 1.2% in fiscal 2023 and another 11.7% in fiscal 2024. Oracle shares are now cheap, with a forward P/E of just 16.4.

Is the worst over for Oracle shares and tech?

Energy and the Banks

What Sheraz did not have in 2022’s top 10 portfolio was an energy stock or a bank. Could he be poised to put one, or both, in 2023’s portfolio?

4. Pioneer Natural Resources ( PXD )

Sheraz confessed on the podcast that exploration and producer, Pioneer Natural Resources, was on his short list for the 2022 Top 10. But he ultimately didn’t put it in the portfolio.

Energy has been the best performing sector in the S&P 500. Pioneer Natural Resources is up 23.6% year-to-date and that doesn’t even include it’s big dividend.

Earnings are expected to jump 136% this year but fall 16.7% next year as oil and natural gas prices fall.

Pioneer Natural Resources is cheap, with a forward P/E of 7.

Should energy be in your portfolio in 2023?

5. Comerica ( CMA )

Comerica is a large Texas bank, which also has operations in several other states including Michigan. The banks have struggled in 2022 even as the Fed has raised rates.

Comerica shares have fallen 23.8% year-to-date and are dirt cheap on a P/E basis, with a forward P/E of 8.0.

Earnings are expected to be up just 1.4% in 2022 but analysts are bullish for next year, with earnings growth forecast to be 18.8%.

Comerica pays a dividend and it’s now yielding 4%.

Will the banks finally have their day in the sun in 2023?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Picking Stocks for 2023?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of NTR and PXD in her personal portfolio.]

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Our 5 best-performing strategies have blown away the S&P's impressive +28.8% gain in 2021. Amazingly, they soared +40.3%, +48.2%, +67.6%, +94.4%, and +95.3%. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Comerica Incorporated (CMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.