Zacks Market Edge Highlights: AI, NVDA, TMUS, V and WBA

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 29, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2114412/how-to-avoid-the-most-common-investing-mistakes

How to Avoid the Most Common Investing Mistakes

Welcome to Episode #364 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - Top Investing Mistakes You Can Learn From

(9:50) - How Can You Fix These Mistakes

(15:45) - Episode Roundup: NVDA, AI, TMUS, V, WBA

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss how to avoid the most common stock investing mistakes. But don’t worry, we all make these mistakes at one time or another. But the key is to develop better habits so you don’t keep repeating them.

First Mistake: Not Starting

Believe it or not, one of the biggest mistakes many people make is to never to start investing. Procrastination takes over and you never open up that IRA or trading account.

Another mistake, which piggybacks on never starting, is starting to invest at an older age. Among the biggest regrets of older investors was not starting earlier.

Just start.

Second Mistake: Jumping on the Latest Trends

Did you buy Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF in 2020 because it was up over 100% that year? If so, you were jumping into the latest trend. Many times, following the hottest stocks, or trends, can end badly as many investors tend to get into a trend late in its cycle.

Currently, AI is the latest trend. At summer barbecues, investors are asking Tracey about stocks like C3.ai and NVIDIA.

1. C3.ai, Inc. AI

C3.ai has the best ticker, right now, on Wall Street in AI. Shares of C3.ai are up 195% year-to-date as money pours in the AI industry.

C3.ai has no P/E because the company is expected to have negative earnings in 2024 or a loss of $0.28. It’s price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, however, is 14, which is high.

Is C3.ai simply too hot to handle?

2. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

NVIDIA has been the darling of Wall Street in 2023 thanks to its AI business, but how many retail investors have ever heard of them? At barbecues, investors aren’t mentioning NVIDIA to Tracey.

NVIDIA shares are up 182% year-to-date nevertheless. It’s definitely one of the hot stocks in 2023 as professional investors pile in.

NVIDIA trades with a forward P/E of 53 and a P/S ratio of 40. NVIDIA is not cheap, but earnings are soaring.

Is NVIDIA also too hot to handle?

Mistake Three: Not Doing Your Own Research

At a summer barbecue, Tracey was asked about T-Mobile and Visa because a Chicago billionaire owned T-Mobile (allegedly) and Warren Buffett owned Visa (Berkshire bought it in 2011).

Other than billionaires buying the stocks, these investors didn’t know anything else about these companies.

A big mistake is not doing your own research. Stock investors are owners of their companies. Shouldn’t you know what a company makes or does before you become an owner?

3. T-Mobile TMUS

T-Mobile performed well during the pandemic, with the shares up 127% over the last 5 years compared to the S&P 500 up 59% during that same time. This year, however, shares are down 2.9%.

T-Mobile has a forward P/E of 19.3 but a PEG ratio of just 0.6. Earnings are expected to jump 239% this year to $6.99 from $2.06.

However, if you’re looking for income, T-Mobile doesn’t pay a dividend.

Should T-Mobile be on your short list?

4. Visa Inc. V

Visa has been a phenomenal stock since its 2008 IPO. Shares are up 770% during that period versus just 100% for the S&P 500.

Visa got expensive during the pandemic on a P/E basis but shares cooled off in the last 2 years. They’re down 4% during that period while earnings continue to rise. Earnings are expected to be up 14.5% in fiscal 2023 and 12.8% in fiscal 2024.

Visa now has a forward P/E of 26.3. It’s a Zacks Rank #3 (Buy).

Should Visa be back on your short list?

Update on Walgreens Boots Alliance: A Value Trap?

Tracey recently did a podcast on the dividend aristocrats which included Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA. Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance were near 5-year lows ahead of its earnings report. And then it reported earnings. It cut guidance and announced it was cutting 150 stores in the United States.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance fell to new 5-year lows and are at 2012 levels. It continues to pay its dividend, however, currently yielding 6.1%.

Another mistake investors make is only buying a stock for its dividend. High dividends, outside of REITs and commodity stocks, can be a warning sign of a value trap.

Is Walgreens Boots Alliance a value trap?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Investing Mistakes?

Listen to this week’s podcast to find out.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C3.ai, Inc. (AI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.