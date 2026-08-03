Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Space Exploration Technologies and Tesla

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 3, 2026 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2966144/spacex-stock-has-plunged-buy-it-now

SpaceX Stock Has Plunged: Buy It Now?

Welcome to Episode #494 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:20) - Is Now A Good Time To Invest Into SpaceX?

(3:00) - Breaking Down SpaceX and Tesla’s Current Valuations

(22:15) - Episode Roundup: SPCX, TSLA

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, is joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey went solo to discuss shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. SPCX, otherwise known as “SpaceX,” the Elon Musk managed space technology company.

It went public on June 12, 2026, in the largest IPO in history.

The shares soared in the first several days but have now moved lower and are down 25.2% since the IPO.

Is this a buying opportunity in SpaceX?

Analysts Weigh in Ahead of SpaceX’s First Public Earnings Report

The analysts have now weighed in ahead of SpaceX’s first publicly traded earnings report on Aug 4, 2026.

For the quarter, Zacks has 9 analyst earnings estimates. The Zacks Consensus is looking for a loss of $0.26.

The most accurate estimate is looking for a loss of $0.28. This is the most recent estimate and is more bearish.

For the full year 2026, Zacks also has 9 estimates. The Zacks Consensus is looking for a loss of $0.64. The most accurate estimate is more bullish, however, at a loss of $0.46.

For the full year 2027, Zacks also has 9 estimates. But the analysts are more bullish with a turnaround in earnings to the positive with a Zacks Consensus of $0.63. The most accurate estimate is even better at $0.82.

Remember, earnings estimates will be changing throughout the year.

SpaceX currently is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank is a short-term recommendation of 1 to 3 months. It’s based on changes to analyst earnings estimates.

What About Buying Tesla Instead?

There are many rumors that SpaceX may buy Tesla, or Tesla may buy SpaceX, or that they will merge in some manner.

Should investors just buy Tesla, Inc. TSLA instead of SpaceX?

Tesla has already reported its second quarter 2026 earnings. It missed on the estimate by $0.17, reporting $0.33 versus the Zacks Consensus of $0.50.

The analysts are bearish on Tesla for 2026. Nine estimates have been cut in the last week, pushing the 2026 Zacks Consensus Estimate down to $1.80 from $2.13 in that time.

The most accurate estimate for 2026 is even more bearish at $1.75.

That is still earnings growth of 8.4% as Tesla made $1.66 last year, but the Zacks Consensus is going the wrong way.

Tesla is now a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock as the analysts have cut estimates but have not raised them.

What Else Should You Know About Buying SpaceX Shares on the Plunge?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

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Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SPCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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