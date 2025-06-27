Zacks Market Edge Highlights: SEI, MRVL, AVGO, ORCL and PGY

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Stock Strategist, Ethan Feller, to discuss how to find AI stocks, which aren’t NVIDIA. Most investors know, by now, that NVIDIA is the leading semiconductor maker of chips used in AI. The stock is again hitting all-time highs.

But what else can you invest in if you want to own companies involved in the AI Revolution?

Can You Use the Zacks Rank to Find AI Stocks?

There is no magic list of “AI stocks” especially if you’re looking outside of the big caps. How do investors find hidden gems?

Both Tracey and Ethan have found them “organically” while using the Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank is Zacks’ stock system which looks for changes in analyst earnings estimates. It is a short-term trading recommendation of just 1 to 3 months.

Rising earnings estimates usually indicate something “good” is going on at a company. And if you dig deeper, you may find that the company is involved in the AI Revolution in some way, either through the chips, infrastructure, or it is an end-user.

This isn’t an easy process. That’s why Tracey and Ethan are sharing on the podcast some of the AI stocks they have discovered this year.

5 AI Stocks That Are Not NVIDIA

1. Solaris Energy Infrastructure SEI

Solaris Energy Infrastructure is in the Oil and Gas: Mechanical and Equipment industry on Zacks but has two segments: Power Solutions and Logistics. Power Solutions is now 80% of the business and some customers include data centers.

If you’re looking for an AI stock, the word “data centers” is usually a dead giveaway. Solaris Energy sees multi-year unprecedented growth.

The analysts appear to agree. Solaris Energy is expected to grow earnings by 32% this year and another 90% in 2026.

Solaris is a rare small cap company that also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.7%.

Should Solaris Energy Infrastructure be on your AI short list?

2. Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL

Marvell is a large cap digital storage company. It is moving into AI solutions. Marvell is one of the cheaper technology AI stocks. It has a forward P/E of just 27.

Earnings are expected to rise 77.7% in fiscal 2026 and another 28% in fiscal 2027. That gives Marvell a PEG ratio of just 0.6. A PEG ratio under 1.0 indicates a company has both growth and value.

Should Marvell Technology be on your AI short list?

3. Broadcom Inc. AVGO

Broadcom is a $1.2 trillion dollar semiconductor company. Shares of Broadcom are busting out to new all-time highs again in June 2025.

Earnings are expected to jump 36% in 2025 and another 24.6% in 2026. How much are investors willing to spend for Broadcom’s earnings growth? Quite a lot, it turns out. Broadcom trades with a forward P/E of 40.

Should Broadcom be on your AI short list?

4. Oracle Corp. ORCL

Oracle has been a surprise winner in the AI Revolution. Shares of Oracle are up 28.2% year-to-date.

Earnings are expected to rise 11.3% in fiscal 2026 and another 14.2% in fiscal 2027. Oracle trades with a forward P/E of 31 and has a PEG ratio of 2.5.

Should Oracle be on your AI short list?

5. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY

Pagaya Technologies is a small cap company with a market cap of just $1.5 billion. Pagaya is bringing AI tools to finance, especially in lending. Earnings are moving in the right direction. Analysts expect earnings growth of 195.2% in 2025 and another 27.8% in 2026.

Pagaya is dirt cheap on a price-to-earnings basis. It trades with a forward P/E of just 7.8.

Should a small cap like Pagaya Technologies be on your AI short list?

Want a Few More Bonus AI Stock Picks?

Tracey and Ethan talked about more stocks than just the 5 listed here. Tune into this week’s podcast to find out what they are.

[In full disclosure, Zacks Insider Trader portfolio owns SEI.]

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.