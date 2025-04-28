Zacks Market Edge Highlights: OVBC, WJRYY and KGC

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 28, 2025 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2456280/3-stocks-breaking-out-in-2025

3 Stocks Breaking Out in 2025

Welcome to Episode #442 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - Finding Investments Near 52-Week Highs

(5:50) - Top Stocks To Keep On Your Radar Right Now

(26:00) - Episode Roundup: OVBC, WJRYY, KGC, PM, KR

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo again to talk about stocks trading near their 52-week highs. With all the volatility in the stock market, maybe it’s time for investors to consider what IS working, instead of what is not.

Screening for Stocks Near Their Highs

It’s easy to do a basic screen for stocks trading near their 52-week highs on Zacks.com. The screening tool allows you to screen for stocks at their 52-week highs or within a certain percentage of it.

Tracey ran a screen that was within 5% of the 52-week high and it returned 282 stocks. This screen did not have the Zacks Rank which would have narrowed it down even further.

But she was just looking for pure play breakouts, regardless of the Rank.

Here are 3 out of the 282 stocks.

3 Stocks Breaking Out in 2025

1. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. OVBC

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is the holding company for Ohio Valley Bank, a small cap bank, with 17 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Ohio Valley Banc recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.23 a share. That’s a yield of 2.4%.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc are up 54% year-to-date. It’s cheap. Ohio Valley Banc has a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of just 1.2. A P/B ratio near 1.0 is considered to be attractively valued for a bank.

Should Ohio Valley Banc be on your short list?

2. West Japan Railway Co. WJRYY

West Japan Railway is a Japanese railroad which also has real estate investments. It’s a large cap company with a market cap of $10.5 billion.

Shares of West Japan Railway are up 19.5% year-to-date. It also pays a dividend, yielding 2.4%.

Should a foreign company like West Japan Railway be on your radar in 2025?

3. Kinross Gold Corp. KGC

Kinross Gold Corp. is a large cap Canadian gold miner with operations in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile, and Canada. Kinross Gold had record free cash flows for 2024 of $1.34 billion. It is prioritizing debt repayment and paid off $1 billion in debt through Feb 2025.

Shares of Kinross Gold have been soaring with the gold price. It is up 57.6% year-to-date.

Is it time to buy a gold miner like Kinross Gold?

What Else Do You Need to Know About Stocks Breaking Out in 2025?

Tracey talks about several other well-known companies that are also trading near their 52-week highs. Tune into this week’s podcast to find out what they are.

