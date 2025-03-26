Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Opendoor Technologies, Wayfair, AppLovin, Chipotle Mexican Grill and Halliburton

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 26, 2025 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2434939/3-top-tips-for-new-stock-investors)

3 Top Tips for New Stock Investors

Welcome to Episode #438 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey has gone solo to share her top tips on stock investing for new stock investors.

This is an uncertain time for US stocks with the S&P 500 falling 10%, which is considered a correction. But there are some basics that every new investor should know.

Tip 1: Don't Buy Stocks Under $1 as an Investment

Tip 2: You Don't Need to Own 50 or 100 Stocks

Tip 3: Buy Companies that Make Money

Applying Tracey's Tips to 5 Stocks

1. Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN

Opendoor is a digital platform for residential real estate. It's a small cap company with a market cap of $868.2 million.

Shares of Opendoor have fallen 59.4% over the last year. It's trading just above $1.00 at $1.22 but it's 52-week low is $1.07. Opendoor has no forward P/E because it lost $0.37 a share last year and the 2025 Zacks Consensus Estimate is also negative, at a loss of $0.38.

A stock like Opendoor, trading at, or under. $1.00 looks attractive to new stock investors.

Should a new investor take a chance on a stock trading under a $1.50 like Opendoor?

2. Wayfair Inc. W

Wayfair is an online retailer which says it is the "destination for all things home." The shares soared during the pandemic when everyone needed desks, lamps, and chairs to work and study from home.

But Wayfair's shares have fallen 40.3% over the last year. It has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, as it's expected to make $0.61 this year. Wayfair has a forward P/E of 55 which isn't cheap. A forward P/E of 15 or under is considered a value stock.

However, Wayfair's earnings are expected to rise 369% this year.

Should Wayfair be on your short list?

3. AppLovin Corp. APP

AppLovin is a marketing platform. In 2024, advertising revenue jumped 75%.

Shares of AppLovin have sold off in the last month. It's down 17% during that time. But AppLovin's 2025 earnings are expected to jump 52%. It now trades with a forward P/E of 45.7.

Should AppLovin be on your short list?

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill was a big pandemic winner. Shares are up 290% over the last 5 years. But in the last 3 months, Chipotle shares have fallen 20.3%.

Earnings are expected to grow 14.3%, but 12 estimates were cut for this year in the last 60 days. Chipotle now trades with a forward P/E of 37.9.

Is this a buying opportunity in Chipotle?

5. Halliburton Co. ( HAL )

Halliburton is a provider of products and services to the energy industry. Shares of Halliburton are down 34% over the last year.

The analysts are bearish. They've been cutting estimates. Halliburton's earnings are expected to fall 12% in 2025. Halliburton is a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock.

What does the price and consensus chart tell us about Halliburton?

What Other Tidbits Does Tracey Share About Investing?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wayfair Inc. (W) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.