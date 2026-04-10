Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Occidental Petroleum, Archer Daniels Midland, Innovative Industrial Properties, Magnolia Oil & Gas and Malibu Boats

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Chicago, IL – April 10, 2026 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2897742/how-to-find-top-stocks-to-buy-right-now)

How to Find Top Stocks to Buy Right Now

Welcome to Episode #481 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(1:00) - Where Should You Be Looking For Top Performing Stocks?

(13:10) - Tracey’s Top Picks To Keep On Your Watchlist Right Now

(47:50) - Episode Roundup: OXY, ADM, MGY, IIPR, MBUU

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey went solo to look at finding top stocks to buy right now. Even if you're not a premium member of Zacks, the website provides a lot of free information for investors.

Using the Zacks Website to Find Top Stocks

The Zacks Rank is an easy way to find top stocks that have rising earnings estimates. The #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks are a rare breed. It's the top Zacks Rank. At any given time, there may only be between 200 and 250 stocks that are Strong Buys. Currently, there are just 203 #1 Rank stocks.

Remember, the Zacks Rank can change daily as it's based on analyst earnings estimate revisions.

You don't have to be a Zacks Premium member to get access to some of the Strong Buy stocks. On Zacks.com, it will list the most recent 5 additions to the Zacks #1 Rank list right on the home page.

It's a place to start to find top stocks.

These are the 5 most recent stocks that became Strong Buys as of the time of the recording of the podcast, on Apr 7, 2026.

5 Zacks Strong Buy Stocks for Your Short List

1. Occidental Petroleum Corp. OXY

Occidental Petroleum produces, markets and transports oil and natural gas. On Jan 2, 2026, Oxy sold its OxyChem division, so its focus is solely on oil and natural gas. Occidental Petroleum produces in the United States, the Middle East and North Africa. Exposure in the Middle East is in Dubai and Oman.

Shares of Occidental are up 45.4% year-to-date as oil has soared over $100 a barrel. Analysts have been revising 2026 estimates higher in the last month. 1 estimate is higher in the last week and 5 were revised higher in the last 30 days.

It has pushed up the Zacks Consensus Estimate to $3.10 from $1.28 in the last month. That's earnings growth of 40.3% as Occidental Petroleum earned just $2.21 last year.

Is it time to buy a big cap oil and natural gas producer like Occidental Petroleum?

2. Archer Daniels Midland Co. ADM

Archer Daniels Midland is a global agricultural supply chain manager and processor. It has the industry's broadest portfolio of ingredients. ADM's old tag line used to be "supermarket to the world."

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland are up 25% year-to-date. After three years of declining earnings, analysts are finally bullish in 2026. 2 estimates are higher in the last 30 days, which has pushed up the Zacks Consensus Estimate to $4.32 from $3.95. That's earnings growth of 26% as ADM made $3.43 last year.

Should you put Archer Daniels Midland on your short list in 2026?

3. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. IIPR

Innovative Industrial Properties is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership and management of cannabis facilities. As of Dec 31, 2025, it owned 111 properties in the United States.

The cannabis industry is struggling. Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties are down 74.5% in the last 5 years but have gained 4.1% in 2026.

Two estimates are higher for 2026 in the last 60 days, and one is lower. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has risen to $7.52 from $7.33 during that time. That's earnings growth of 3.9% as IIPR made $7.24 last year.

As a REIT, Innovative Industrial Properties pays a dividend. It's currently $7.60 annually, which is yielding 15.2%.

Is the worst over for Innovative Industrial Properties?

4. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in South Texas. It is a junior producer with a market cap of $6 billion.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas are up 36.4% year-to-date as oil has soared over $100 a barrel. The analysts have gotten bullish about Magnolia in the last month. 2 estimates are higher in the last 7 days with 5 higher in the last month.

The Zacks Consensus has jumped to $2.44 from $1.53 in the last 30 days. That's earnings growth of 36.3% because it made $1.79 last year. And some analysts are even more bullish as the most accurate estimate is calling for $3.00 for 2026.

Magnolia Oil & Gas was a Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) when the podcast was recorded on Apr 7, 2026, but the Rank can change daily. Magnolia has subsequently dropped to a #2 (Buy) stock.

With uncertainty in the Middle East, and big swings in oil, should you have Magnolia Oil & Gas on your short list?

5. Malibu Boats, Inc. MBUU

Malibu Boats is a manufacturer and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats and marine services. On Mar 2, 2026, Malibu Boats announced it had acquired Saxdor Yachts, a European manufacturer of premium adventure dayboats for $175 million.

It's been a tough market for boats since 2022 when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates. Shares of Malibu Boats are down 70% over the last 5 years and have fallen another 11.7% in 2026.

For both fiscal 2026 and 2027, one estimate is higher in the last month. The 2026 Zacks Consensus Estimate has risen to $1.31 from $1.26 in that period. That's still an earnings decline of 17.1%, however.

But analysts believe that could be the bottom in earnings as the fiscal 2027 Zacks Consensus Estimate has jumped to $2.05 from $1.96 in the last month. That's earnings growth of 56.5%.

With shares sinking to new 5-year lows this year, is it too soon to dive into Malibu Boats?

What Else Should You Know About Finding Top Stocks Right Now?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out how to find Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns MGY in the Value Investor portfolio and her own personal portfolio.]

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Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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