Zacks Market Edge Highlights: NVIDIA, Amazon.com and Microsoft

Chicago, IL – July 14, 2025 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2573801/is-the-magnificent-7-over)

Is the Magnificent 7 Over?

3 Takeaways

NVIDIA has been the best performing stock in the S&P 500 the last 20 years. But over the last 5 years, through June 30, 2025, only NVIDIA was a top performer. Amazon is the worst performer in the Mag 7 the last 5 years. Should it be kicked out?

Welcome to Episode #452 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(2:30) - What Stocks Have Been Performing The Best On The S&P 500?

(17:00) - Should You Still Be Investing Into The Magnificent 7?

(36:30) - Episode Roundup: SMCI, HWM, TPR, RCL, PANW, URI, AVGO, VOO, IVV

This week, Tracey is going solo to look at the multi-year performance of the Magnificent 7 stocks. Remember, originally there were the FAANG stocks and then the FANGMAN stocks. But those were discarded because investors wanted to include Tesla in the group and the letter "T" didn't really work.

Hence, the "Magnificent 7 stocks" was born. It kicked out Netflix and added Tesla to the mix. The Mag 7 was meant to represent the top technology companies. These were the "sure things."

But what has their performance really been like once you get beyond the hype?

1. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

Charlie Bilello, a strategist at Creative Planning, recently put out the top 20 stocks in the S&P 500 for the 5-year, 10-year, 15-year and 20-year periods ending June 30, 2025. It should not be a surprise that NVIDIA dominated these lists.

NVIDIA was #2 on the 5-Year list, up 1569%. But it was #1 on the 10-year, 15-year and 20-year lists. It's 20-year return, according to Bilello's data, was 77,270%.

NVIDIA continues to hit new all-time highs in 2025.

NVIDIA is clearly still "magnificent", but it is the only Mag 7 stock appearing in the top 20 of the 5-Year chart.

Should NVIDIA still be on your short list?

2. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN

Amazon.com has been in the top 5 best performers in the S&P 500 of the last 20 years with a return of 13,160%. But is Amazon living off its past laurels?

Amazon.com is not on the 5-year list of the top 20 S&P 500 performance, and for good reason. Amazon shares were up just 52.5% during that time, which underperformed even the S&P 500 index itself, which was up 98%.

Amazon.com was the worst performer of the Mag 7 over the last 5 years.

Should Amazon be kicked out of the Mag 7?

3. Microsoft Corp. MSFT

Microsoft shares have hit new all-time highs in 2025 on strong AI and software demand. But even though shares are breaking out, Microsoft did not make the 5-year top 20 list on the S&P 500 either.

After a huge dot-com run to new highs in 2000, Microsoft shares took 13 years before they again hit new highs. As a result, Microsoft is not on the top 20 list for the 20-Year or 15-Year periods either.

However, it's a rare Mag 7 stock which makes a reappearance on the 10-year list, at #17, with a gain of 1,199%. Tesla is the only other Mag 7 stock on the 10-Year list, at #9.

Microsoft is up 19% year-to-date.

Should Microsoft keep its membership in this elite grouping of stocks?

What Else Should You Know About the Mag 7 Stock Performance?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns AMZN, MSFT and GOOGL in her personal portfolio.]

