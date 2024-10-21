Zacks Market Edge Highlights: NVDA, AMD, AVGO, LRCX and TSM

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 21, 2024 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2353381/should-you-buy-semiconductor-stocks-right-now

Should You Buy Semiconductor Stocks Right Now?

Welcome to Episode #421 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:15) - Does It Make Sense For Investors To Buy Semiconductors At Their Current Valuations?

(3:45) - Top Stocks To Keep On Your Watch List Right Now

(31:25) - Episode Roundup: NVDA, AVGO, TSM, LRCX

Podcast@Zacks.com

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss the semiconductor stocks. Should you buy the semiconductor stocks right now or is it too late to get in?

Semiconductors: Too Hot to Handle?

The semiconductor stocks, which includes more than just the chips, have been on a tear the last 18 months. Over the summer, the stocks took a break and fell back. But some, like NVIDIA, are now back at all-time highs.

This earnings season may push them even higher.

Tracey looked at 5 of the biggest names in the industry.

Are they too expensive to buy right now or is the growth just so strong you MUST own them?

5 Semiconductor Stocks: Should You Buy Them Now?

1. NVIDIA Corp. NVDA

NVIDIA has been a top stock all year. Shares of NVIDIA are up 184.2% year-to-date, easily outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 23%. But it’s been rocky the past 3 months, with big sell-offs. However, thanks to a surge in October, NVIDIA shares are up 15% over that time while the S&P 500 is up just 4.2%.

Earnings look spectacular. Earnings are expected to rise 116% in fiscal 2025 and another 32.8% in fiscal 2026.

While NVIDIA may seem expensive with a forward P/E of 48, it has a PEG ratio of just 1.16. A PEG under 1.0 indicates a company has both value and growth. NVIDIA’s PEG is nearly that low.

Should investors still buy NVIDIA right now?

2. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

Advanced Micro Devices has lagged in 2024. While shares of Advanced Micro Devices are up 48.6% over the last year, year-to-date they’re up just 12.8%. Over the last 3 months, Advanced Micro Devices is down 4.9% while the S&P 500 is up 4.2%.

Earnings are expected to jump 26.8% in 2024 and another 54.6% in 2025. You won’t get Advanced Micro Devices cheaply, though. It trades with a forward P/E of 46. However, it’s PEG ratio is just 1.6, which is low.

Is this a buying opportunity in Advanced Micro Devices?

3. Broadcom Inc. AVGO

Broadcom shares have been testing new all-time highs again in 2024. Broadcom is up 67.3% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 23.3%. Over the last 3 months, it is outperforming as well, up 13.4% compared to 4.2% for the S&P 500.

Earnings are expected to rise 14% in fiscal 2024 and another 27% in fiscal 2025. Broadcom’s P/E is a little more reasonable, at 36.7x. It has a PEG ratio of 2.2, however. That’s higher than NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices.

Should Broadcom be on your short list?

4. Lam Research Corp. LRCX

Lam Research is the only one of these 5 stocks that is underperforming the S&P 500 year-to-date. Shares of Lam Research are down 2.4% year-to-date. Over the last 3 months, the performance has been dismal. Shares are down 26.7% during that time.

Yet earnings are expected to rise 8.7% in fiscal 2025 and another 32.6% in fiscal 2026. Lam Research has attractive valuations with a forward P/E of just 22.8 and a PEG ratio of 1.69.

Is this share weakness a buying opportunity in Lam Research?

5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor just reported earnings and beat again. It also sees strong demand for AI chips for the next several years.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor have spiked on the earnings news and are up 19.1% over the last 3 months. However, they have been on the move higher all year and are now up 102.7% year-to-date.

Earnings are expected to rise 24.5% in 2024 and another 28.4% in 2025. Remarkably, the stock is still cheap even with the huge move higher in the shares. Taiwan Semiconductor trades with a forward P/E of 29.1 but a PEG of just 1.1.

Should Taiwan Semiconductor be on your short list?

What else do you need to know about the semiconductor stocks?

Tune into this week’s video podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of AVGO in Zacks Insider Trader portfolio.]

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com/performance

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.