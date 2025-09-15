Zacks Market Edge Highlights: GOOGL, HOOD and MTZ

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 15, 2025 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec.

Welcome to Episode #459 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

(0:30) - Screening For Growth Stocks You Should Consider Buying Right Now

(5:45) - Tracey’s Top Stock Picks For Your Watchlist

(27:30) - Episode Roundup: APP, HOOD, MTZ

This week, Tracey is going solo to talk about top Ranked growth stocks. These are the hot stocks of 2025. Why not find some companies that are expected to have both growth and rising earnings estimates?

Definition of the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Stock

The Zacks Rank is a short-term stock recommendation of 1 to 3 months. It looks at revisions to analyst earnings estimates, including the agreement among analysts and the magnitude of the upward, or downward, revisions.

The top rank of #1 usually means something good is going on at a company. It means that the analysts are raising earnings estimates. Out of over 4,000 stocks, there was only 223 Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buys) at the time of the podcast.

Running a Growth Stock Screen

Make it easy on yourself. To find the top growth stocks, run the premium screen called “Zacks #1 Rank Growth Stocks.”

In addition to the companies being #1 (Strong Buys), they will have a minimum of 20% historical EPS growth rate and 20% or more projected EPS growth.

The stocks must also be over $5 and have average trading volume over 100,000 shares.

This simple screen returned 55 stocks.

3 Zacks Strong Buy Growth Stocks for Your Short List

1. AppLovin Corp. APP

AppLovin is a software and AI solutions marketing platform company. It saw revenue rise 77% in the second quarter. AppLovin is expected to have strong growth. Earnings are forecast to jump 97.6% in 2025 and 51% in 2026.

Shares of AppLovin are up 77% year-to-date. It’s a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

If you’re looking for big growth, AppLovin is one to add to your short list.

2. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD

Robinhood Markets is an online financial firm. Most people know them from their trading app. It offers options, cryptocurrencies and equities. Second quarter revenue was up 45% year-over-year.

Robinhood Gold subscribers jumped to 3.5 million in the second quarter from 1.5 million last year, up 76%.

Robinhood is a hot stock. Shares of Robinhood are up 216% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to jump 42% this year.

Robinhood is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Should Robinhood be on your short list?

3. MasTec, Inc. MTZ

MasTec is an engineering and construction firm with business in energy and power. It’s considered to be an “AI infrastructure stock”. In the second quarter of 2025, MasTec had record quarterly revenue. Its backlog was up 23% year-over-year.

After MasTec raised full year earnings guidance, analysts also revised their earnings estimates higher. Earnings are expected to jump 58% in 2025.

MasTec is now a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, but was a #1 (Strong Buy) at the time of the podcast. The Zacks Rank can change daily.

MasTec shares are up 39% year-to-date.

Should MasTec be on your short list?

What Else Should You Know About Top Ranked Growth Stocks?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

