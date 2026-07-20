Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase , Citigroup and Bank of America

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 20, 2026 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2955167/5-hot-large-cap-bank-stocks-should-you-buy)

5 Hot Large-Cap Bank Stocks: Should You Buy?

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, is joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds, and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey went solo to look at the big American banks. Five of them reported second quarter results on July 14, 2026. All five of the banks beat on the Zacks Consensus Estimate. These were great reports with strong revenue growth across multiple parts of their businesses.

Are the big banks finally back?

The Big Banks Are Moving Beyond the Financial Crisis at Last

Investors have hated the big banks ever since the Great Recession in 2008. Many abandoned them and never went back. It didn't help that there was another banking crisis in 2023 with several large banks going out of business.

But each of these five banks are expected to grow earnings this year by the double digits. Several of them have hit new all-time highs this year and seem to be leaving the Great Recession in the rearview mirror.

5 Hot Large Cap Bank Stocks: Should You Buy?

1. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS

Goldman Sachs is red-hot, gaining 31.1% year-to-date. This is a new all-time high. However, it's now the most expensive of these five companies on a price-to-book (P/B) basis. Bank analysts look at P/B ratios to determine value. Bank analysts have said investors should buy at a P/B of 1.0 and sell at 2.0. Goldman Sachs has a P/B ratio of 2.7.

Earnings are expected to rise 17.8% in 2026 and another 11.4% in 2027.

All of these banks pay dividends. Goldman Sachs' dividend is currently yielding 1.6%. It's a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should investors buy Goldman Sachs on the highs?

2. Wells Fargo & Co. WFC

Wells Fargo is one of the few big banks that is lower on the year. Shares are down 6.1% year-to-date but are up 11% over the last year. It's not surprising that Wells Fargo is among the cheaper of these bank stocks. It has a P/B ratio of 1.6.

Earnings are expected to rise 11.2% in 2026 and another 12.9% in 2027.

Wells Fargo's dividend is the highest yielding in the group at 2.1%. It's a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

As its shares lag, is Wells Fargo a deal?

3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM

JPMorgan Chase is hitting new all-time highs even though shares are up just 7.7% year-to-date. However, it's gained 21.1% over the last year.

JPMorgan Chase is expected to grow earnings by 12.2% in 2026 and another 4.9% in 2027. It's not a cheap bank on a P/B basis, however. It's P/B ratio is 2.6. That's above the 2.0 that bank analysts say is fully valued.

JPMorgan Chase pays a dividend yielding 1.8%. It's a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

With JPMorgan Chase busting out to another new high, is it too late to get in?

4. Citigroup Inc. C

Citigroup has gained 15.6% year-to-date but has added 48.7% in the last year. It's been hitting new 5-year highs in 2026. It's not yet back to pre-Great Recession levels.

Citigroup is expected to see the largest earnings growth this year, with the Zacks Consensus looking for 36.6%. In 2027, the Zacks Consensus is calling for another 15.5%.

Yet, it is also the cheapest of these five banks with a P/B ratio of just 1.2. A P/B ratio of 1.0 means the bank is cheap.

Citigroup pays a dividend yielding 1.8%. It's a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

After a big rally over the last year, does Citigroup still have more gas left in the tank?

5. Bank of America Corp. BAC

Bank of America is up 12% year-to-date and is finally trading at new all-time highs for the first time since the Great Recession.

Earnings are expected to jump 18.4% in 2026 and another 13.8% in 2027. It still has an attractive P/B ratio even after the breakout to new highs of 1.6.

Bank of America pays a dividend yielding 1.9%. It's a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

Should investors buy Bank of America now that it is finally making new highs?

What Else Should You Know About the Large Cap American Banks?

Tune into this week's podcast to find out.

[In full disclosure, Zacks Value Investor portfolio owns shares of Citigroup.]

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

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Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

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The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

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